Mimi Collins came in with a chest bump that forced Reese to the baseline, where she stared at the roaring Xfinity Center crowd. She then gathered her teammates and shouted about closing out the final 68 seconds.
Reese’s three-point play ended up being the difference in a 79-76 statement victory for the Terps. She grabbed the final rebound after Baylor’s Sarah Andrews missed what would have been a game-tying three-pointer, then sprinted down the court while pointing to the ceiling.
“We’ve made it known what our goals are, and I thought today we absolutely took a step toward that,” said Maryland Coach Brenda Frese, whose team won its first five games by an average of 34 points. “I thought we showed tremendous resiliency, especially down the stretch. It was great to be able to learn a lot about your team and how they were going to respond.”
Owusu led Maryland (6-0) with 24 points, reaching 1,000 for her career, and six assists. Reese finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes while dealing with foul trouble. Bibby (16 points, five rebounds) and Collins (10 points, eight rebounds) played all 40 minutes. Freshman Shyanne Sellers was on the court for all but 22 seconds, and Owusu played 39 minutes.
“Just playing my game,” Owusu said. “Just not trying to overthink it or do too much — just kind of reading what the defense gives me and then taking it from there. ... [Reaching 1,000 points] means a lot, especially to be able to do it in a game like this with so many fans.”
For the Bears (3-1), Smith had a game-high 30 points and Jordan Lewis added 29.
Baylor led 21-17 after the first quarter, but the Terps used the second quarter and the beginning of the third to build a 13-point lead. Bibby made a pair of three-pointers that each gave Maryland the lead, and the Terps grabbed a 42-35 advantage at halftime.
Smith took over late in the third quarter, and she and Lewis scored every Baylor point in the fourth. But Maryland always had an answer. Owusu hit tough pull-up jumpers throughout and got to the free throw line with physical drives to the basket. A Reese transition layup extended the lead to 74-63 before the Bears went on a 10-2 run that set up Reese’s late heroics. One last Lewis three-pointer got Baylor within 79-76 with 38 seconds left, but Baylor couldn’t find the tying basket.
Maryland shot just 40 percent but forced 15 turnovers and scored 17 points off them. And the Terps’ defense smothered everyone but Smith and Lewis.
“Any time you take over a program like Baylor with the expectations what they are, you’re planting the seeds every day, and you want to see growth,” said first-year coach Nicki Collen, who replaced Kim Mulkey after she left for LSU. “And sometimes you don’t see them immediately. It’s going to take time. ... I thought we stayed poised for a team that’s not super deep with a starting backcourt that’s never played together before against a team of basically all returnees.”
Maryland passed its first test Sunday and has two more this week. The Terps will fly to the Bahamas on Tuesday to play in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau. They face No. 5 North Carolina State on Thursday and No. 7 Stanford, the defending national champion, on Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know from Sunday’s matchup:
Illnesses
The Terps lost another player to illness when guard Katie Benzan missed Sunday’s game. Benzan started the first five games. Her team already was without guard/forward Faith Masonius, who now has missed the past three games.
Maryland has not said whether the illnesses are related to the coronavirus, but the entire team is vaccinated and no teammates have been forced to quarantine.
Starting Sellers
Sellers got the first start of her career with Benzan out — and she wasn’t overmatched.
Sellers had a key three-pointer late in the second quarter to extend Maryland’s lead to 40-33. She then had a highlight in the fourth with a behind-the-back dribble drive and finished with a runner in the paint while getting fouled. The three-point play extended Maryland’s lead to 71-61. (She did leave the game late in the third quarter after taking a shot to the head and falling to the floor, but she returned to start the fourth.)
“I was just excited to be out there,” Sellers said. “It was a really cool experience. I thank my teammates for just having trust in me that I can step up in those big moments.”
Miller goes down
Guard Diamond Miller was in her second game back from a sore right knee when she went down in the third quarter: She was driving to the basket and threw up a layup while crashing to the floor. She tried to get up but struggled to put weight on her right leg and couldn’t get back on defense. She hobbled to the locker room after the next whistle.
Miller returned to the bench but not to the game. Frese said Miller didn’t do any further damage to her knee; she finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes.
Aggression
Maryland was 17 for 18 from the free throw line after aggressively attacking the basket with Owusu and working Reese down low. The Bears finished 4 for 5 at the line, and Collen said that was the difference.
