Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at 57
Steve Smith, a former Raiders fullback who played alongside Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson, died at the age of 57 after being stricken two decades ago with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith,” the team wrote in a statement Saturday. “Steve and his wife Chie are an inspiration, smiling every day while always working for a cure for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Chie, their children Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve.”
Smith was a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 1987 after he played on Penn State’s most recent national championship team.
He spent seven seasons with the Raiders and two with the Seahawks, rushing for 1,627 yards and nine touchdowns on 429 carries and catching 131 passes for 1,250 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.
With cases up and holiday at hand, NFL hopes to keep covid issues at bay
The NFL arrives at the Sunday of Week 11 without having postponed any games this season due to coronavirus-related issues. The league can only hope that its reasonably good fortune continues, as it took the precaution last week of bolstering its protocols for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Cases have been up recently across the league. According to the NFL, there were 81 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in testing conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13. That included 34 players and 47 staff members.
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a midweek conference call with reporters that the league just had experienced its highest number of new cases in any week this season.
“That wasn’t a total surprise to us because we’ve consistently said that our numbers in the NFL reflect what’s going on in our communities around us,” Sills said.
Sills attributed the protocol changes to that rise in cases and the upcoming holiday. The NFL told teams in a memo Tuesday that they must test all players and certain tiers of staff members — regardless of their vaccination status — on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. All players and staffers must wear masks at all times inside team facilities from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1.
The NFL’s memo said that teams are “strongly encouraged” to offer drive-through testing for family members and friends of players and staffers who visit or stay with those players or staffers for Thanksgiving.
“Even though last week was the largest number of cases and increase for us, we still feel like that’s overall lower than what you see in society,” Sills said at midweek. “And again, I think that we are clearly seeing the positive benefits of vaccines in our population …. Because we have such a heavily vaccinated population of players, coaches and staff, first of all, we are seeing fewer cases than we would otherwise. Secondly, those individuals who do test positive have shorter duration of illness and it typically is milder illness. And thirdly, we are not seeing the kind of uncontrolled spread [within team facilities] that we saw last year.”