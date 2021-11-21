“Even though last week was the largest number of cases and increase for us, we still feel like that’s overall lower than what you see in society,” Sills said at midweek. “And again, I think that we are clearly seeing the positive benefits of vaccines in our population …. Because we have such a heavily vaccinated population of players, coaches and staff, first of all, we are seeing fewer cases than we would otherwise. Secondly, those individuals who do test positive have shorter duration of illness and it typically is milder illness. And thirdly, we are not seeing the kind of uncontrolled spread [within team facilities] that we saw last year.”