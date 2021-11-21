What you need to know
Browns are sticking with 'beat up' Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns are sticking with Baker Mayfield as their starter at quarterback for their early afternoon home game Sunday against the winless Detroit Lions.
But it’s worth keeping an eye on how Mayfield is able to perform, given the accumulation of injuries to his knee, foot and shoulder.
“This is probably the most beat up I’ve ever been in my career,” Mayfield said during a midweek news conference. “It’s not like it’s one particular thing. It’s multiple …. It’s just that time of the year. Things add up, just a couple things after another. So it is what it is.”
Mayfield could benefit Sunday from an upgraded running game. The Browns activated running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton from their covid-19 reserve list Friday.
Aaron Rodgers has another week with little practice-field work
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers actually got in a bit of practice time ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ early-afternoon game Sunday at Minnesota.
Rodgers was a limited participant in the Packers’ practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices because of a toe injury.
He returned to the lineup for last Sunday’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field after missing one game following his positive test for the coronavirus. Rodgers was not cleared to rejoin team activities until the day before the Seattle game. He’d participated in preparations for that game remotely.
Between the Packers’ practice schedule around a Thursday night game last month, Rodgers’s 10-day isolation following his positive coronavirus test and his toe injury, Rodgers has not participated fully in a practice for about a month.
Who is Tyler Huntley, the Ravens' starting QB?
With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntley to start at quarterback against the Bears in Chicago.
A few things to know about Huntley as he prepares for his first NFL start:
The 23-year-old quarterback was a three-year starter at Utah and signed with the Ravens in 2020 after going undrafted.
He has played precious little in his first two seasons in the NFL, completing 5 of 11 pass attempts for 39 yards in the Week 7 loss to the Bengals.
Like Jackson, Huntley hails from Florida’s Broward County and his Hallendale High team topped Jackson’s Boynton Beach 38-36 in an October 2014 playoff game. Jackson’s touchdown pass had given his team a 36-35 lead with 30 seconds left, but Huntley led Hallendale on a drive that led to the game-winning field goal.
Jackson hadn’t forgotten that when he welcomed Huntley to Baltimore with a tweet in 2020. “You owe me from that game. I didn’t forget.”
All eyes are on Cam Newton in Carolina
Most of the pregame talk about Sunday’s early-afternoon game in Charlotte has focused on the reunion aspect of Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera returning to his previous NFL home and facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, who will be in the second game of his second stint with the Carolina Panthers.
But it will be interesting to see from a football standpoint how much Newton is able to do in his first start for the Panthers since they struck a deal 10 days ago with him to return to rejoin his original team.
Newton’s season debut last Sunday at Arizona was glorious, as he ran for one touchdown and threw for another while the Panthers overwhelmed the Cardinals.
That came with Newton making brief appearances in place of fill-in starter P.J. Walker, with a limited package of plays at his disposal. As Newton said, he knew “two touchdowns worth” of offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s system. But now he is the starter, and he will need to have a greater grasp of what the Panthers are doing. He’s had only one full week of practices to settle in.
Newton, remember, thrived as a runner but struggled as a passer last season with the New England Patriots. He can’t be expected to return to the league MVP level of his memorable 2015 season, when he led the Rivera-coached Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. But the Panthers are likely to pay him $6 million for a half-season of work, and they seem to be expecting him to be good enough to keep them in the NFC playoff race.
Jared Goff inactive for the Lions, Tim Boyle starts
Quarterback Jared Goff is on the Detroit Lions’ inactive list for their early-afternoon game at Cleveland.
That makes backup Tim Boyle the starter for the winless Lions against the Browns.
Goff had been listed as doubtful on the injury report because of an oblique injury. So his absence was expected.
With a quick turnaround before their Thanksgiving Day game at home against the Chicago Bears, the Lions could be looking at Boyle making two straight starts.
This will be the first NFL start for Boyle, who spent the previous two seasons in Green Bay as the Packers’ backup to Aaron Rodgers. He appeared in 11 games and threw four regular season passes.
The Lions are coming off a tie last Sunday in Pittsburgh.
NFL launches antibody study, encourages consideration of vaccine boosters
The NFL says it is encouraging its personnel to consider receiving coronavirus vaccine boosters. But there do not appear to be any immediate plans to incorporate vaccine booster doses into the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association.
“We’re certainly not discouraging boosters,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a midweek conference call with reporters. “We’re encouraging everyone to discuss that with their health care providers, whether it’s the team providers or their own physician. And for anyone who qualifies and is interested, we want them to get a booster. But I think we’ll be able to make perhaps more informed recommendations as we get a little bit more of this data and as the public health recommendations coalesce a bit.”
Sills spoke days before federal officials acted Friday to make all U.S. adults eligible for boosters.
The NFL last week launched a study of antibody levels in staff members. Interested staffers could volunteer to have their antibody levels checked while also providing their vaccination status, coronavirus history and some other medical information.
“We think that’s going to be incredibly important data for us,” Sills said at midweek. “We’re just collecting it this week. We should have it fairly compiled within the next 10 days or so. And that will give us a really great snapshot as to one measure of immunity in our NFL community. And I think it’s going to help us as we provide recommendations about boosters.”
Lamar Jackson inactive, Tyler Huntley to start for Ravens
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the Baltimore Ravens’ inactive list for their early-afternoon game at Chicago.
Jackson will miss the game because of an illness.
Tyler Huntley is scheduled to start at quarterback for the Ravens.
It will be Huntley’s first NFL start.
The Ravens put Jackson back on their injury report Saturday with an illness and listed him as questionable. He missed two practices during the week with an illness but participated in Friday’s practice.
Jackson’s illness is said to be not related to the coronavirus.
The Jets are starting Joe Flacco, and it's a bit perplexing
The New York Jets’ decision to start Joe Flacco at quarterback in Sunday’s early-afternoon game against the Miami Dolphins in East Rutherford, N.J., is puzzling.
Why, exactly, would a 2-7 team that’s headed nowhere turn things over to a 36-year-old quarterback who last won a game as an NFL starter in 2019?
There’s no question that prized rookie Zach Wilson, taken second overall in this year’s NFL draft, is the Jets’ starter when he’s healthy enough to play again. He’s not quite ready yet to return from a knee injury.
Mike White has had his ups and downs while filling in for Wilson. He threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. But he threw four interceptions in last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, and now Coach Robert Saleh is going with Flacco. White is to serve as the backup.
White is a former fifth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He’s only 26 and he has demonstrated that he’s capable of playing well. It would make far more sense for the Jets, under their circumstances, to keep playing White and find out more about what he can and cannot do as an NFL quarterback. Instead, they’re turning to Flacco to try to beat a 3-7 team in an inconsequential game.
Cowboys-Chiefs matchup promises to boost NFL's already strong TV viewership
Viewership of NFL games has been up this season, and it could get another boost from the highly attractive Cowboys-Chiefs game late this Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.
The Cowboys already have been involved in three of the five most-watched games leaguewide this season.
The Cowboys-Buccaneers game, the NFL’s season opener, drew 24.8 million viewers. The Cowboys-Chargers in Week 2 drew 24.3 million viewers, and the Cowboys-Patriots game in Week 6 drew 23.2 million viewers.
According to NFL Media, viewership of NFL games is up 8 percent from last season, through the Week 10 games. The NFL is averaging 16.4 million viewers per game on TV and digital; 48 of the 50 most-watched shows on TV since the start of the season are NFL games.
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy football
Washington Football Team at Panthers, 1 p.m.
Antonio Gibson has been a relative disappointment in fantasy, but his managers will always take a two-touchdown day, which he had last week. It was also encouraging to see him used well ahead of fellow RB Jaret Patterson, but touchdowns can come and go, so it would be even more promising if Gibson could rack up over 80 total yards, which he hasn’t done since Week 3.
Cam Newton is set for his first start for Carolina since September 2019, and his running ability should make him an immediate option in 2-QB leagues. Unfortunately for Christian McCaffrey managers, Newton’s long-standing excellence at the goal line could be bad news for their guy, who is back to his yardage-gobbling ways following a long, hamstring-related layoff but who has just one touchdown this season.
Ravens at Bears, 1 p.m.
All bets are off for Baltimore’s offense if Lamar Jackson (illness) can’t go, but assuming he does play, it will be interesting to see how the RB work is divided between Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray. Murray is back from an ankle injury, but in his absence Freeman looked solid as the team’s lead back, and today could serve as an audition to keep that role. The Ravens’ top WR, Marquise Brown, is out today with a thigh injury, clearing the way for exciting rookie Rashod Bateman — or perhaps less exciting veteran Sammy Watkins — to take on a big role (again, assuming Jackson plays).
Justin Fields has started to look dangerous the past two weeks, but he probably needs to show it again today against the Ravens’ defense before his managers start stapling him into lineups. It won’t help if Allen Robinson, doubtful with a hamstring issue, can’t play, but WR Darnell Mooney could be a useful downfield target for Fields.
Texans at Titans, 1 p.m.
Apart from Brandin Cooks, there haven’t been many reasons to roster a Houston player, let alone start one, but the team is coming out of its bye week with a fully healthy Tyrod Taylor, so let’s see which other players it wants to feature after having some time to think about it. May I suggest a bunch of targets for 6-4 rookie WR Nico Collins? The D’Onta Foreman bandwagon went from zero to 60 in a hurry, and now it’s well over the speed limit with the impending absence of fellow Tennessee RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion). Adrian Peterson still looms, though, as a touchdown vulture and possibly more if he can find some of his old speed. Elsewhere, WR Marcus Johnson took advantage of Julio Jones’s hamstring injury to post a 100-yard game. Was that just a fluke or a sign of things to come?
Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at 57
Steve Smith, a former Raiders fullback who played alongside Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson, died at the age of 57 after being stricken two decades ago with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
“The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Steve Smith,” the team wrote in a statement Saturday. “Steve and his wife Chie are an inspiration, smiling every day while always working for a cure for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Chie, their children Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve.”
Smith was a third-round draft pick by the Raiders in 1987 after he played on Penn State’s most recent national championship team.
He spent seven seasons with the Raiders and two with the Seahawks, rushing for 1,627 yards and nine touchdowns on 429 carries and catching 131 passes for 1,250 yards and 13 touchdowns over his career.
With cases up and holiday at hand, NFL hopes to keep covid issues at bay
The NFL arrives at the Sunday of Week 11 without having postponed any games this season due to coronavirus-related issues. The league can only hope that its reasonably good fortune continues, as it took the precaution last week of bolstering its protocols for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Cases have been up recently across the league. According to the NFL, there were 81 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in testing conducted between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13. That included 34 players and 47 staff members.
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a midweek conference call with reporters that the league just had experienced its highest number of new cases in any week this season.
“That wasn’t a total surprise to us because we’ve consistently said that our numbers in the NFL reflect what’s going on in our communities around us,” Sills said.
Sills attributed the protocol changes to that rise in cases and the upcoming holiday. The NFL told teams in a memo Tuesday that they must test all players and certain tiers of staff members — regardless of their vaccination status — on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. All players and staffers must wear masks at all times inside team facilities from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1.
The NFL’s memo said that teams are “strongly encouraged” to offer drive-through testing for family members and friends of players and staffers who visit or stay with those players or staffers for Thanksgiving.
“Even though last week was the largest number of cases and increase for us, we still feel like that’s overall lower than what you see in society,” Sills said at midweek. “And again, I think that we are clearly seeing the positive benefits of vaccines in our population …. Because we have such a heavily vaccinated population of players, coaches and staff, first of all, we are seeing fewer cases than we would otherwise. Secondly, those individuals who do test positive have shorter duration of illness and it typically is milder illness. And thirdly, we are not seeing the kind of uncontrolled spread [within team facilities] that we saw last year.”