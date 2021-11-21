“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” the team said in a statement. “While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.
“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”
The club added that Michael Carrick, a former player who was on Solskjaer’s staff, will take over until an interim manager is appointed for the rest of the season.
The pressure on Solskjaer increased after Manchester United, one of the world’s most popular and valuable clubs, added star power over the summer, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane onto the roster.
But the loss to Watford, which sits 16th in the 20-team Premier League — nine spots behind Manchester United — accelerated the owners’ decision, with talks focusing on compensation for Solskjaer, who signed a new contract in July that was to run until 2024 with an option for another year. That confidence in him quickly eroded in the wake of mounting defeats that included a 5-0 loss to Liverpool and a 2-0 loss by Manchester City.
Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018 and was given the job officially in March 2019. His teams had some notable successes, finishing in the top four in successive seasons for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 and setting an English league record with a 29-match unbeaten record away from home.
But Gary Neville, a former Man U defender who is now a commentator for Sky Sports, described a locker room (via the BBC) that, after the Watford loss, looked “absolutely broken. They look completely drained of any confidence and like they have the world on their shoulders when they play football. They have got to go back to being like they were as kids playing on the street because it looks too much for them at the moment.”
Jamie Redknapp, a former midfielder for Liverpool and Tottenham, described a team that has slipped to 11th in Forbes’s most recent ranking of the world’s most valuable sports teams (fourth behind Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in soccer) as rather ordinary.
“Manchester United are the same as everyone else now. They are in the rat race. They need to win games,” he said on Sky Sports. “I don’t think anyone has a clue about what they are doing. I don’t think the Manchester United board know what they are doing. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never felt like the right fit. This has not just crept up on Manchester United.”