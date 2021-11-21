Now the playoff has a better chance of including the national cause celebre of No. 5 Cincinnati (11-0), which just gave a good SMU team an uncommon annihilation (48-14). Now it has a great chance of including that losing team from that rubber-duck day, No. 4 Ohio State (10-1), which looked like very fresh hell to counter in its 49-0 halftime win over No. 7 Michigan State (56-7 by the end), its receivers zigzagging madly where the Duck (and duck) once exulted. It even might have No. 6 Michigan (10-1), if Michigan can send its Buckeye-beleaguered people reveling through the Ann Arbor streets Saturday afternoon. One of the two Oklahomas, once-beaten each, might have a bicker after they finish bickering among themselves Saturday in Stillwater. If No. 2 Alabama loses to No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 4, it might even have a two-loss Alabama, and wouldn’t that stir some up some gunk?