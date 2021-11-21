As befits the Pac-12, the ball flew toward some really fast dude with some really cool name. It landed with 0:05 on the clock in the gut of Utah’s Britain Covey, who fielded it at the 22 with three Oregonians churning toward him in an unfettered triangle.
It’s a ritual by now, our farewell to the Pac-12.
Covey skirted those guys, of course, and streaked to his left to the other side of the field. By the time he reached his own 28, the clock had drained out and the crowd had birthed another roar at one of the beautiful football cathedrals, Rice-Eccles Stadium. Covey would take a thrilling tour up that left sideline with one mildly broken tackle along the path. He would score among a convoy of friends, credit those blockers by name after name and say: “What’s really cool is if you go look at that film, it looks exactly like practice. I’ve got about six guys finishing through to the goal line with me at full speed.”
No. 23 Utah (8-3) went ahead 28-0 on its way to winning, 38-7, No. 3 Oregon (9-2) went kaput for real, and goodbye again, Pac-12.
These goodbyes, sorrowful by now, come when the frantic hodgepodge of the Pac-12 finally has left all 12 teams with at least two losses, the benchmark of elimination from the College Football Playoff. They cement the fact that national college football keeps getting more regional, and that this is suboptimal for national college football. They leave the Pac-12 without a playoff team for five seasons running now, leave it to its solace in having by far the most beautiful terrain and by far the best collection of college towns, which is saying something given that another league has Madison.
In 2017, goodbye came on Nov. 10, when Washington (8-1) lost, 30-22, at Stanford.
In 2018, it came on Nov. 23, when Washington State (10-1) lost, 28-15, to visiting Washington.
In 2019, it waited for Dec. 6, when a No. 5 Utah (11-1) went to the Pac-12 championship game and the playoff doorstep, felt the moment too steeply and lost, 37-15, to Oregon. “We still have that nasty taste in our mouths,” Utah junior linebacker Devin Lloyd said Saturday night, “but we were completely confident in this game.”
Yeah. That’s how it works.
In 2020, the league didn’t play many games as it led the nation in the careful consideration for other humans.
And in 2021, here we were, well into November.
Oregon had arrived in Utah not only at 9-1 but with the best win anybody had this season, the 35-28 wow at Ohio State on Sept. 11. Anybody straying down to that field afterward would have seen Oregon players posing merrily with a supersized Duck — always a sight — and maybe even the wee rubber duck left tauntingly upon the Ohio State field. It left hope that glided across the autumn, hope that the Pac-12 could turn up in the chosen four. Now, that had extinguished in a stomping that included a clinching punt return that happened when Utah didn’t even have a return set up. “But Covey is a dangerous guy,” Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham said of his leading receiver, “and I know I’d think twice about kicking to him.” (He’s also one of the 55 grandchildren of the late Stephen Covey, author of the smash-hit book “The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People.”)
Now the playoff has a better chance of including the national cause celebre of No. 5 Cincinnati (11-0), which just gave a good SMU team an uncommon annihilation (48-14). Now it has a great chance of including that losing team from that rubber-duck day, No. 4 Ohio State (10-1), which looked like very fresh hell to counter in its 49-0 halftime win over No. 7 Michigan State (56-7 by the end), its receivers zigzagging madly where the Duck (and duck) once exulted. It even might have No. 6 Michigan (10-1), if Michigan can send its Buckeye-beleaguered people reveling through the Ann Arbor streets Saturday afternoon. One of the two Oklahomas, once-beaten each, might have a bicker after they finish bickering among themselves Saturday in Stillwater. If No. 2 Alabama loses to No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 4, it might even have a two-loss Alabama, and wouldn’t that stir some up some gunk?
It just won’t have Oregon, and it won’t have Pac-12 South champion Utah after Utah’s two losses in September at BYU and San Diego State, and it won’t have the Pac-12.
“It should burn,” said Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal, whose team had taken, on Oct. 2, one of those inexplicable losses that helps define college football, at Stanford, which has reeled since. “It should hurt a ton. Guys are competitors. It’s hard because we’ve taken a lot of pride in being resilient and being able to bounce back from adversity.”
Now they went out with a mauling, rushing for only 63 yards, allowing first-half drives of 63, 80 and 77 yards and allowing third-down conversions at a rate (11 for 14) that would drape many a college town in gloom. Utah blocked like all idealism. Running back Tavion Thomas extolled the Utes linemen with, “They made it easy to see the holes, read, trust my instincts and just go.”
Oregon boarded a well-funded plane home, a glum plane, an annual Pac-12 plane of glumness. “Any coach, any trainer, anybody on that plane that feels giddy doesn’t belong on that plane,” Cristobal said, although college football has not yet gone so mad that some giddy sort gets hurled out from 30,000 feet.
Rivalry week comes now. Sumptuous contempt will dot the land from a hopeful Ann Arbor (Ohio State at Michigan), to a hopeful Stillwater (Oklahoma at Oklahoma State), to a bummed-out Auburn (Alabama at Auburn after three straight lousy losses took Auburn from 6-2 to 6-5 under a first-year coach who looks overmatched, lastly a 21-17 dud at South Carolina). Cincinnati will go to East Carolina on Friday night hoping to ply its usual resistance to overconfidence.
And Oregon will welcome Oregon State, up from 2-10 in 2018 to 7-4 in 2021, the fourth season under the helming of its former quarterback Jonathan Smith. That game has gobs of allure, but it just lost its playoff allure, which would have driven more eyes toward the Pacific Northwest. Eyes are always better served with variety, and besides, the Pacific Northwest is gorgeous.