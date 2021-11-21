And then the game became about Taylor Heinicke, another quarterback with a knack for theatrics.
Heinicke helped the Washington Football Team — and his coach and many assistants and teammates making their return — leave Carolina victorious after a gutsy and impressive 27-21 win. In a game that could’ve all but ended its hope of landing a playoff berth, Washington instead improved to 4-6 with its second straight win, and Carolina fell to 5-6.
But it wasn’t always pretty.
The first few series were nothing short of disastrous for Washington. Its defense gave up 30 yards on a fourth-and-one play, then botched coverage that led to a Newton 10-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore on Carolina’s first possession. Landon Collins dropped down from his perch at safety, leaving cornerback William Jackson III without any help inside to cover Moore’s slant.
The offense fared even worse, posting a three-and-out after the group appeared confused as to whether a run or pass play was called. And just when it started to come alive on its second possession, thanks to Heinicke’s 30-yard completion to Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson fumbled in the red zone. The turnover, the third of five fumbles this season he has lost this season, killed another scoring opportunity and could have killed Washington’s momentum.
Gibson was benched for the rest of the first half as Heinicke went to work with McLaurin and running back J.D. McKissic, a converted wide receiver who has become invaluable in offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system. After finding McLaurin for a 39-yard contested catch along the sideline, McKissic had a 15-yard run that set up a needle-threading, six-yard touchdown pass from Heinicke to Cam Sims that tied the score at 7 early in the second quarter.
But Newton, making his first start since rejoining the Panthers, ensured the spotlight never strayed too far. Thanks to a face-mask penalty by safety Kam Curl, Carolina moved within striking distance of the red zone, giving Newton enough leeway to sprint 24 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. And then he kept running, back to the Panthers’ logo at midfield, and set the ball down before puffing his chest like Superman as the Bank of America Stadium crowd roared.
Heinicke, once a jobless quarterback sleeping on his sister’s couch and hoping for another NFL job following a stint under Rivera with Carolina, had outdueled Tom Brady a week earlier and showed no signs of slowing Sunday. Just before the end of the first half, he led Washington on a 12-play drive to even the score at 14, overcoming the loss of another center, Tyler Larsen, to an injury and a brutal penalty by his replacement. Wes Schweitzer was flagged for a false start on fourth and one, but with time ticking away, Rivera lived up to his nickname of “Riverboat Ron” and went for it from the Carolina 43-yard line anyway.
Heinicke threw a dart to a wide-open DeAndre Carter for 18 yards on a slant route that exposed a busted coverage by Carolina. After a 12-yard completion to Adam Humphries on third and nine, Heinicke found McLaurin for another 12-yard grab — while Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn held him — in the end zone.
Washington typically has been a second-half team, winning late and turning dismal beginnings into thrilling roller-coaster rides. So far, it has yet to veer off track.
After halftime, Gibson, free from his stint in timeout, led Washington to its third touchdown. Heinicke capped it with a four-yard pass to Carter to give Washington its first lead of the day at 21-14.
Its defense, playing without edge rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat, forced a punt, but Newton not long after stormed back with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey that knotted the score at 21 and deflated Washington’s momentum with 10:44 left in the game.
The final minutes typically have been Heinicke’s finest, with risky passes and the occasional pylon dive turning him into a fourth-quarter star. Despite efforts to go deep — first to McLaurin and then to Carter — Heinicke was off and the drive stalled, forcing Washington to settle for a 36-yard field goal by Joey Slye, another former Panther.
Washington would need Slye once more. Its defense stopped McCaffrey short on a fourth-down catch at the Carolina 34, giving the offense another shot to expand its lead. Wisely, it turned to its ground game to burn the clock and inch its way toward the end zone. But on third and 10 at the Carolina 18, Gibson ran for seven yards before going out of bounds, stopping the clock.
Slye knocked in a 29-yarder with 1:50 left to give Washington a six-point edge before Newton had one final shot against his former coach and many former teammates in a stadium he again calls home.
His opportunity ended with a thud when Washington’s Daron Payne and James Smith-Williams pulled him down for a win-sealing sack near midfield, where Newton earlier had celebrated Superman’s return.
Newton finished 21 for 27 for 189 yards, two touchdowns and a 120.5 rating. His scoring run highlighted his 46 yards on the ground. Heinicke finished 16 for 22 for 206 yards, three touchdowns and a 141.3 rating.
For the second week in a row, Heinicke was the star, and this time he got his coach a win in his return to his longtime home.