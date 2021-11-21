Heinicke, once a jobless quarterback sleeping on his sister’s couch and hoping for another NFL job following a stint under Rivera with Carolina, had outdueled Tom Brady a week earlier and showed no signs of slowing Sunday. Just before the end of the first half, he led Washington on a 12-play drive to even the score at 14, overcoming the loss of another center, Tyler Larsen, to an injury and a brutal penalty by his replacement. Wes Schweitzer was flagged for a false start on fourth and one, but with time ticking away, Rivera lived up to his nickname of “Riverboat Ron” and went for it from the Carolina 43-yard line anyway.