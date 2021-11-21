That is why St. John’s is the new WCAC champion. The Cadets slung the ball around like they were back on those fields by RFK Stadium; they passed for 186 yards and four touchdowns in their first four possessions. In that span, Hagan threw 13 passes to six receivers, the ones who joined him for extra training over the past year. They jumped out to a 30-14 halftime lead, and their defense did the rest.