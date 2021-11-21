They met three times a week. They came from Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs. Those who had cars drove those who didn’t. They hoped — and it was just hope — it might mean something one day.
“You never knew what tomorrow held,” quarterback Wyatt Hagan said. “You never knew what was going to happen. You take your blessings and you be grateful for them.”
Finally, that tomorrow came Sunday, when St. John’s finished a blissful, mostly normal, undefeated season. The Cadets beat Good Counsel, 30-14, to win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference final at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Center — their first conference title since 2017.
Celebrations such as the one St. John’s enjoyed happen all the time, and it appears, for a while, they’ll be influenced by the pandemic that wiped out the 2020 fall season. When they relished their title, the Cadets (11-0) spoke not just about the agony of that year but also about how they responded, and how they embraced it.
“It wouldn’t be no fun if it wasn’t a challenge,” said wide receiver DJ Linkins, who caught four passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. “We love a challenge.”
That is why St. John’s is the new WCAC champion. The Cadets slung the ball around like they were back on those fields by RFK Stadium; they passed for 186 yards and four touchdowns in their first four possessions. In that span, Hagan threw 13 passes to six receivers, the ones who joined him for extra training over the past year. They jumped out to a 30-14 halftime lead, and their defense did the rest.
After each of those touchdowns, the receiver who made the catch and those who didn’t ran toward each other, danced and shouted in enjoyment.
“Wyatt Hagan was delivering that ball, we were catching it and we were just having fun,” wideout Sean Williams said. “Playing like we normally play.”
When it became a grind, waiting out the pandemic’s toll until a sense of normalcy returned, Linkins recalled thinking, “Man, I’m tired of doing this.” But then he kept going — with the 6 a.m. wakeups and the morning runs and the weight lifts, waiting for a day like Sunday.
“It’s like Rome,” Linkins said. “Each [day], we always stack a brick. Brick after brick. I think this year we finally made that empire.”
St. John’s Coach Pat Ward talks a lot about his team’s core values, and one of those is competitive maturity, the skill of competing at the same level every day.
Another one is love. To Ward, those offseason training sessions near RFK Stadium showed that his players loved each other. And after the game, Ward went around to the Cadets and told them he loved them, too.
Ryken shocks Carroll to win third straight Metro division title
Earlier Sunday, St. Mary’s Ryken (6-6) led from start to finish and stunned Archbishop Carroll (11-1) in the WCAC Metro division final, 24-12.
The Knights lost the regular season meeting two weeks ago, 33-26, but finished the year just as they did in 2018 and 2019 — as division champions.
