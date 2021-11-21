The Steelers said Saturday that Roethlisberger had been cleared under the coronavirus protocols and would travel to Los Angeles separately from the rest of the team with the expectation that he’d start this game. Roethlisberger missed one game following a positive test for the virus, which came after he self-reported symptoms. As a vaccinated player, he was eligible to rejoin team activities before the expiration of his 10-day isolation with two negative test results 24 hours apart, provided that he was symptom-free.