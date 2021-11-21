His assessment? “Making progress.”
The post left plenty open to interpretation, but it was the first real glimpse Woods has offered of his recovery from his high-speed, single-vehicle crash Feb. 23 in Southern California. His recovery has been slow, and he said in May that the injuries he suffered were worse than anything else he had gone through in a career marked by five back surgeries, including spinal-fusion surgery in 2017, and five procedures on his left leg.
“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest in May in his first public comments since the crash. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”
Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg, which means both bones broke into at least three pieces and broke through the skin. He also suffered foot and ankle injuries and has been recovering at his home in Florida.
In that May interview, he said it was too soon to begin thinking about golf.
“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” he said. “I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”
Woods’s career has been marked by comebacks, and fellow golfer and friend Justin Thomas said recently that Woods will try for another.
“I know that he’s going to try,” Thomas said on the “No Laying Up” podcast (via ESPN). “I don’t see him ever playing if he can’t play well. He doesn’t strike me as a guy who’s played at home and he’s shooting a bunch of 75s and 76s and he’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to give Augusta a try this year.’ That’s not really going to be him, at least from my understanding, what I know of him.”