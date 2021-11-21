Coming off a surprising upset of Tampa Bay, Washington heads to Carolina, where Ron Rivera coached for nine seasons before he was fired in 2019. Cam Newton, Rivera’s first draft pick in 2011, will be part of the homecoming, as he’s scheduled to start at quarterback for the Panthers after re-signing with his original team earlier this month.
At 5-5, Carolina occupies the NFC’s third wild-card playoff spot on the strength of its second-ranked defense, which is allowing only 19.3 points per game. Offensively, the Panthers have benefited from the return of running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed five games with a hamstring injury. The all-pro rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries in last week’s blowout win at Arizona, and added 10 catches for 66 yards.
Washington will be without its top two edge rushers in Montez Sweat (fractured jaw) and Chase Young (torn ACL), putting pressure on Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams to step up in their absence.
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is coming off one of his best performances of the season. The former Panther completed 26 of 32 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown, and led a 19-play, 80-yard scoring drive that lasted most of the fourth quarter to seal the upset of the Bucs. He will be without tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who has been filling in for the injured Logan Thomas, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who remains out with a groin injury.