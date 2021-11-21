After Washington’s defense forced a three-and-out, Taylor Heinicke and Co. went back to work. Heinicke began the drive with a 30-yard completion to Terry McLaurin across midfield. Washington caught a break on the next play when Juston Burris was flagged for unnecessary roughness.
Washington failed to capitalize on its first trip into the red zone, as Carolina defensive end Morgan Fox stripped the ball from Antonio Gibson and linebacker Frankie Luvu recovered the fumble at the Carolina 10-yard line. (Carolina 7, Washington 0, 3:03 left in the first quarter)
The Washington offense, last seen burning more than 10 minutes off the clock on a 19-play touchdown drive to seal last week’s win over Tampa Bay, went three-and-out on its first possession. Antonio Gibson had two carries for seven yards before Taylor Heinicke was flushed out of the pocket and threw incomplete on third down. (Carolina 7, Washington 0, 7:56 left in the first quarter)
Panthers take 7-0 lead on Cam Newton’s TD pass to D.J. Moore
Washington won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving the Panthers the ball first. Cam Newton, who played nine snaps last week, started at quarterback and led Carolina on a nine-play, 75-yard drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore.
Christian McCaffrey picked up a key first down on the march with a 15-yard run to the outside on fourth-and-short from the 50-yard line. Newton was 3 for 3 for 31 yards, and his touchdown pass to Moore came after he froze the Washington defense by faking as if he were going to run.
Washington has now allowed a touchdown on its opponent’s first possession six times this season, most in the NFL. (Carolina 7, Washington 0 9:32 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: It’s ‘reunion week’ for Washington
Coming off a surprising upset of Tampa Bay, Washington heads to Carolina, where Ron Rivera coached for nine seasons before he was fired in 2019. Cam Newton, Rivera’s first draft pick in 2011, will be part of the homecoming, as he’s scheduled to start at quarterback for the Panthers after re-signing with his original team earlier this month.
At 5-5, Carolina occupies the NFC’s third wild-card playoff spot on the strength of its second-ranked defense, which is allowing only 19.3 points per game. Offensively, the Panthers have benefited from the return of running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed five games with a hamstring injury. The all-pro rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries in last week’s blowout win at Arizona, and added 10 catches for 66 yards.
Washington will be without its top two edge rushers in Montez Sweat (fractured jaw) and Chase Young (torn ACL), putting pressure on Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams to step up in their absence.
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is coming off one of his best performances of the season. The former Panther completed 26 of 32 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown, and led a 19-play, 80-yard scoring drive that lasted most of the fourth quarter to seal the upset of the Bucs. He will be without tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who has been filling in for the injured Logan Thomas, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who remains out with a groin injury.