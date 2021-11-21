Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is coming off one of his best performances of the season. The former Panther completed 26 of 32 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown, and led a 19-play, 80-yard scoring drive that lasted most of the fourth quarter to seal the upset of the Bucs. He will be without tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who has been filling in for the injured Logan Thomas, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who remains out with a groin injury.