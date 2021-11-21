Oh, what the heck?
There’s a path. It’s not probable. It may not even be healthy to acknowledge it. But it exists. It exists because Sunday, Washington beat the Carolina Panthers, 27-21, at an emotionally charged Bank of America Stadium.
This is absurd and ridiculous to even bring up. It’s also irresistible. A loss to the Panthers would have left the WFT bereft, immediately giving back any and all of the goodwill seized in the upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay the week before. Lose to Carolina, and that game is a fluke. Beat Carolina, and it’s potentially a building block.
“You’re creating a winning formula,” star wide receiver Terry McLaurin said.
With the most modest of winning “streaks” — two in a row? Well, yeah.
Here’s what happened Sunday: Washington ran the ball for 190 yards. It held the ball for nearly 36 minutes. It stopped Carolina on seven of nine third downs. It got savvy, turnover-free football from quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
That’s this team’s formula. On its best days, that’s its identity. Doesn’t mean it’ll be attainable with the snap of the fingers. Doesn’t mean it shows up every week. But at least now we know it exists, and that this group is capable of putting it on display for the public to view.
“I think they’re starting to play together,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “They’ve become resilient. They do the things they need to. They rely on each other.”
That can simultaneously be trite football-speak and absolutely true. What matters is that a Monday Night Football game following Thanksgiving weekend against Seattle at FedEx Field is now relevant. When Sunday dawned, that was far from guaranteed.
So, the path to the postseason, for a team that was 2-6 just eight days ago? It certainly includes beating the Seahawks at home, and that task looks decidedly different in late November than it did in, say, late August. Seattle has lost five of its last six games and is in last place in the NFC West. Might Washington be — get this — favored over Russell Wilson?
Following that is a trip to Las Vegas. Lock the doors to the hotel rooms, make it all about business, and beating a franchise that is in a form of off-field disarray usually reserved for Washington seems absolutely plausible.
That gets the WFT to .500 — with the five-game NFC East run to finish the season. Go 3-2 in that stretch — say, beat the New York Giants and split with both Philadelphia and Dallas — and there’s the route to 9-8. Given the bushel of NFC teams currently in that netherworld between 4-6ish and 6-4ish — including Carolina (5-6), over which Washington now holds a tiebreaker — it sure feels as if a 9-8 team from the NFC is making the playoffs.
Playoffs?
“I think you’re just seeing growth,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said.
That’s absolutely the important part, because a month ago, there seemed to be regression where there should have been steps forward. Now, they at least know how to stride in the right direction. It’s apparent in the defense — even without edge rushers Chase Young, who’s out for the year with a knee injury, and Montez Sweat, who’s out at least a month with a broken jaw. It’s apparent in Heinicke, who is seeing the field and taking care of the ball — while keeping that swagger that makes his story so appealing.
Look no further than his I’m-about-to-be-sacked-oh-there’s-an-open-guy fourth-down conversion to rookie tight end John Bates.
“That scared the hell out of me,” Rivera said.
“Those plays are kind of like backyard football,” Heinicke said, “kind of just trying to make something happen.”
But not overdoing it. Heinicke’s numbers in these two wins — 42 of 54 for 462 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions — aren’t going to get him fitted for a gold blazer, but is good for a 127 passer rating. If there’s a formula here, a developing identity, it starts with the quarterback on offense. His accuracy on short throws and into tight windows — particularly in the red zone — was impressive Sunday. When he does that, it allows the offense to stay on the field.
Against Tampa Bay and Carolina combined, Washington held the ball for 30 more minutes than its opponent. That’s a lifetime in football. It keeps the defense fresh. It keeps, in these cases, Tom Brady and a revived Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey off the field. It’s a blueprint to win.
What was the blueprint a few weeks ago? Hope the New York Giants jump offsides to give you another chance to kick the game-winning field goal? Now, there’s something to fall back on, and it can make Washington fans think about playoff runs from the past. They all have this shape, right?
Rivera’s first season in Washington opened 1-5 and 2-7 — and ended up with a division title, albeit with a losing record. In 2015, with Jay Gruden as coach and Kirk Cousins as quarterback, the team needed to close the season with four straight wins to sneak to 9-7 and snare another unexpected NFC East crowd. Robert Griffin III’s comet of a rookie season, 2012, famously opened 3-6 to head into the bye — and finished by ripping off seven in a row.
Go back further. In 2007, the final year of Joe Gibbs 2.0, they were 5-7 and lost starting quarterback Jason Campbell — and didn’t lose the rest of the way. Gibbs’s first playoff run in his second stint here, going all the way back to 2005, came because they strung together five victories to close the season.
Not a single player or coach who gathered Sunday afternoon in the visitors’ locker room — where Allen presented Rivera with the game ball, a nod to the eight-and-a-half seasons Rivera spent coaching in this very building — was anywhere near any of those Gibbs teams, nor likely knows any of the particulars. That’s fine, because they didn’t lead anywhere particularly special anyway.
What’s important is that in just two weeks, there has been a pivot on what’s possible for Washington.
“I feel like it’s coming together,” safety Kam Curl.
That’s true because on fourth down in the fourth quarter, Curl wrapped up McCaffrey short of the sticks, and Washington added another field goal. That’s true because on fourth down on the next possession, defensive linemen Daron Payne and James Smith-Williams wrestled Newton to the ground, closing out the game.
“It’s a great feeling,” Smith-Williams said. “It couldn’t feel any better.”
Play like Washington played the past two weeks, and it can feel better. Checking the standings? Admit it. It’s impossible not to.