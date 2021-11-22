The Philadelphia Phillies made it to back-to-back World Series in 2008 and 2009, in large part thanks to a powerful offense that was anchored by Howard, a left-handed slugger. Howard, the 2005 NL rookie of the year and 2006 NL MVP, had perhaps his most impactful postseason performance in Game 4 of the 2008 World Series against the Rays. Howard hit two home runs, the first a three-run shot to the opposite field in the fourth, and the second a two-run blast into the right field seats in the eighth. The Phillies went on to win the series in five games for their first championship since 1980. For his career, Howard hit 382 home runs and led the majors in that category twice.