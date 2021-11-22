That was the challenge Centreville faced this past weekend as it took on Westfield in the Class 6 Region D semifinal. The Wildcats had beaten their neighboring foe, 20-0, in the regular season finale. But a program such as Westfield is bound to make adjustments, hence the fact that the Wildcats had beaten them twice in the same season just once before — 2013, the year Centreville went undefeated and won the state title.