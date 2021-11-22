On Sunday night, St. John’s completed a perfect season by defeating Good Counsel in the WCAC championship game, 30-14. In a sign of its dominance, this was St. John’s eighth win of the season decided by two touchdowns or more.
The weekend’s biggest upset came in the day’s earlier game, the WCAC Metro division championship. Archbishop Carroll, previously undefeated and looking to win the program’s first title in recent memory, was upset by St. Mary’s Ryken.
In Maryland, the top teams also put their superiority on display. At the 4A level, the state semifinals will be filled by four teams that have spent the entire season in these rankings: Quince Orchard will face Northwest and Wise will play C.H. Flowers.
Virginia public schools played their region semifinals this weekend, and the biggest winner was a familiar one. South County, state finalists in the past two seasons, entered its region as the No. 4 seed. It traveled to top-seeded Robinson on Friday and proved that era of success is not yet done, as the Stallions prevailed, 34-28.
1. St. John’s (11-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets scored 30 first-half points and then held on for a WCAC championship victory over No. 7 Good Counsel.
Next: Season complete.
2. Stone Bridge (12-0) LR: 2
The Bulldogs kept a perfect season alive with a 58-3 pounding of Riverbend in the Class 5 Region D semifinals.
Next: Friday vs. Mountain View, 1 p.m.
3. Wise (11-0) LR: 3
The Pumas topped 60 points for the second time this postseason in a 62-2 rout of Blair.
Next: Saturday vs. No. 10 C.H. Flowers, 1 p.m.
4. Quince Orchard (12-0) LR: 4
The Cougars set up a state semifinal meeting with Northwest by running past Old Mill, 41-6, in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals.
Next: Friday vs. No. 12 Northwest, 7 p.m.
5. Madison (11-1) LR: 9
The Warhawks set up a meeting with Centreville in the region final by dispatching South Lakes, 48-0.
Next: Saturday vs. Centreville, 1 p.m.
6. Rock Creek Christian (7-1) LR: 7
After losing their season-opener, the Eagles put together seven wins.
Next: Season complete.
7. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) LR: 9
The Cavaliers saw their playoff hopes end in the first round of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs.
Next: Season complete.
8. Good Counsel (7-5) LR: 6
The Falcons couldn’t slow red-hot St. John’s in the WCAC championship.
Next: Season complete.
9. DeMatha (7-3) LR: 10
The Stags fell to Good Counsel in the WCAC semifinals.
Next: Season complete.
10. C.H. Flowers (10-1) LR: 11
The Jaguars protected their home field in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals, beating Broadneck in overtime.
Next: Saturday at No. 3 Wise, 1 p.m.
11. Battlefield (12-0) LR: 12
The Bobcats stayed perfect with a comfortable 48-13 win over Osbourn in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Next: Saturday vs. Freedom-Woodbridge, 1 p.m.
12. Northwest (11-1) LR: 13
The Jaguars held off a late surge from Paint Branch and punched their ticket to the Maryland 4A semifinals.
Next: Friday vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard, 7 p.m.
13. Broad Run (11-1) LR: 14
The Spartans beat Loudoun County for the second time in three weeks to move on to the Virginia Class 4 Region C final against Tuscarora.
Next: Friday vs. No. 16 Tuscarora, 1 p.m.
14. Archbishop Carroll (11-1) LR: 5
The Lions came up short of a perfect season, falling to St. Mary’s Ryken in the WCAC Metro title game.
Next: Saturday vs. Dunbar, 1 p.m.
15. Theodore Roosevelt (10-1) LR: 16
The Rough Riders will play for a city championship on Thursday.
Next: Thursday vs. H.D. Woodson, 11 a.m.
16. Tuscarora (10-2) LR: NR
After holding off Heritage, the Huskies are set to face No. 14 Broad Run in the Virginia Class 4 Region C final.
Next: Friday at No. 13 Broad Run, 1 p.m.
17. South County (10-2) LR: NR
The Stallions earned a statement win at Robinson, toppling the top-seeded Rams in the Virginia Class 6 Region C semifinals.
Next: Saturday vs. West Potomac, 1 p.m.
18. Douglass (11-1) LR: 19
The Eagles went on the road and beat Kent Island, 20-14, to move on to the state semifinals.
Next: Friday vs. Oakland Mills, 7 p.m.
19. Huntingtown (10-1) LR: 20
The Hurricanes used a strong second half to move past Stephen Decatur, 28-14, in the state quarterfinals.
Next: Friday vs. Milford Mill, 7 p.m.
20. Paint Branch (9-2) LR: 15
The Panthers couldn’t keep up with then-No. 13 Northwest in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals.
Next: Season complete.
Dropped out: No. 17 Broadneck, No. 18 Robinson.
On the bubble: Georgetown Prep, Northern, Centreville.