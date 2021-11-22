They will need to recapture their late-season magic from a year ago if they are to have a chance to repeat. Last season, the Buccaneers were 7-5 after a Nov. 29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They looked nothing like a Super Bowl team. They’d lost twice to the New Orleans Saints. Brady had lost track of the downs in a defeat to the Chicago Bears. But those Buccaneers didn’t lose again, winning their final four regular season games and running the table in the postseason on their way to their Super Bowl triumph over the Chiefs.