The Buccaneers will try to regroup for another potential Super Bowl run when they face the Giants in Tampa on “Monday Night Football.”
The defending champs have lost two straight games, sandwiched around their bye week. In their most recent defeat eight days ago at FedEx Field, the Bucs pulled to within 23-19 in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady to wide receiver Mike Evans, only to watch their defense allow the Washington Football Team to hold the ball for 19 plays and nearly 10½ minutes on an 80-yard touchdown drive. The Buccaneers lost, 29-19.
They will need to recapture their late-season magic from a year ago if they are to have a chance to repeat. Last season, the Buccaneers were 7-5 after a Nov. 29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They looked nothing like a Super Bowl team. They’d lost twice to the New Orleans Saints. Brady had lost track of the downs in a defeat to the Chicago Bears. But those Buccaneers didn’t lose again, winning their final four regular season games and running the table in the postseason on their way to their Super Bowl triumph over the Chiefs.
It’s about time for these Buccaneers to get things together if they’re going to do it again. The defense must play far better than it did in crunchtime against Washington. Brady needs to eliminate the mistakes. He has totaled four interceptions over the past two games after throwing only three in the season’s first seven games.
The Giants are playing for the first time in 15 days as they return from their bye week. They’ve won two of their last three games since a 1-5 start to the season. Tailback Saquon Barkley could return to the lineup after missing the past four games because of an ankle injury. That could provide some help for quarterback Daniel Jones, who has played better lately with four touchdown passes and only one interception over the last three games.