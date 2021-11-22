At least some of this pain is by design. Houston’s front office chose to shut down John Wall before the season to clear minutes for its young backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. With Wall and his $44.3 million contract watching from the sidelines, the 21-year-old Porter has struggled to handle point guard duties and the 19-year-old Green has shot poorly to open his rookie season. While top-five picks like Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes are off to strong starts, Green is shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from deep while averaging more turnovers than assists.