“Everyone in the league knows that [James] isn’t a dirty guy,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said after Sunday’s game. “As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him: ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it.’ I don’t know what [Stewart] was trying to do. Nobody on our team, one through 15, was having it. We’re going to protect our brother. … [The reaction] was uncalled for. You’ve got a cut above your eye, accidental; it wasn’t on purpose. We weren’t going to allow him to keep charging our brother like that.”