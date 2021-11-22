The two players then briefly shoved each other and were quickly separated by their teammates and the officials, but an increasingly incensed Stewart twice tried to reengage with James, breaking free from a pack of coaches who attempted to hold him back. At one point, he plowed through four people before teammate Cade Cunningham could grab him by the waist and redirect him toward Detroit’s bench. When he finally left the court, Stewart sprinted into the tunnel, leading security staffers and local police to guard the entrance near the Lakers’ bench in case he tried to return to the floor.