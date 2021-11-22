Jonathan Taylor may be the most valuable non-quarterback in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Bills in Buffalo, 41-15, trouncing a team in free fall from its perch as the AFC favorite. The Bills knocked the Colts out of the playoffs last season, and in their victorious locker room Sunday, Indianapolis players and coaches referenced “owing” the Bills. They built their victory on the shoulders of Taylor, who in Derrick Henry’s absence has emerged as the closest thing to Henry: the best running back in the NFL and a one-man offense on an AFC South contender.