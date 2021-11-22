Asked about Hachimura’s status, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. repeated a now-familiar line.
“I don’t have a definitive timeline,” he said Monday.
The plan, for now, is to continue nudging Hachimura along.
“Doing more and more of practice day to day until we’re able to implement, get him into some one-on-one, two-on-two, small-sided games,” Unseld said. “All of that’s return-to-play protocol, so it’s not unique to him — Deni [Avdija] had to go through the same process; obviously Davis has done so as well. We just want to get him up to speed.”
Unseld and his fellow coaches will rely on information from the team’s medical staff, conversations with Hachimura and the eye test to determine when the 23-year-old is ready to return. Unseld said Hachimura is able to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip, a four-game stint that starts Wednesday in New Orleans, but said “we’ll see” when asked whether he will.
“He looks great. Just having conversations with him, he seems like he’s eager to get out there and do more, seems happy, in a good place and ready to compete,” Unseld said.
Bertans, who sprained his left ankle Nov. 1 at Atlanta and has not played since, scrimmaged with the Go-Go on Monday and will travel with the Wizards on the road trip. Unseld expects he will be available to play at some point in that stretch.
Washington should welcome the infusion of offense that Bertans and Hachimura provide when playing to their potential. Washington sat 17th in the NBA in offensive rating entering Monday, scoring 107.8 points per 100 possessions according to basketball-reference.com.
But there will be a puzzle to solve when it comes to fitting both forwards into the rotation. Unseld usually deploys 10 players, and some — perhaps starters Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, or perhaps youngsters Avdija and Corey Kispert, judging solely by position — will have to sacrifice minutes if he wants Hachimura and Bertans to spend meaningful time on the court.