“But we can also use the division, because if we’re fortunate enough to take care of our business and get to the second week of December where we play five straight division games, we have a chance,” he said Monday during a conference call with reporters. “Because remember, if you’re going to win the division, you gotta control it. So we’ll have an opportunity if we continue to play well and give ourselves that opportunity to get to the second week of December. … At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you get in.”