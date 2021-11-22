Sound familiar?
A year after using the NFC East race as a carrot for a midseason turnaround and push for the playoffs, Washington is again feeling a renewed hope that maybe, just maybe, it has the juice to achieve something similar this season. After winning two straight games, over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, Washington is 4-6 and in third place in the NFC East. But it sits among a clump of teams remain within reach of the final NFC wild-card spot — which Rivera says he would happily accept.
“But we can also use the division, because if we’re fortunate enough to take care of our business and get to the second week of December where we play five straight division games, we have a chance,” he said Monday during a conference call with reporters. “Because remember, if you’re going to win the division, you gotta control it. So we’ll have an opportunity if we continue to play well and give ourselves that opportunity to get to the second week of December. … At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you get in.”
But unlike last season, Washington’s chances hinge not on a 16-year veteran quarterback, like Alex Smith, but on a player with only 11 career starts. Taylor Heinicke, the unlikely hero for a second season for Washington, is coming off two of his finest performances as a starter and now has his team thinking big.
Rivera even sees a bit of Smith in him, despite a different play style and personality.
“Alex was a consummate leader and you see those things starting to develop as far as Taylor is concerned,” Rivera said. “What is interesting for Taylor after what he did last year, for the most part guys have gravitated towards him because they felt with this guy that we have a chance. I think now, you not only see him giving these guys hope and believe that we have a chance, but he is leading them. Very similar in style to the way that I thought Alex did.”
Rivera has preached growth and development for his young team. It would take time, he stressed, before the puzzle began to take shape.
In Heinicke, Rivera has seen clear progress. In his first eight games this season, he completed only 51.9 percent of his passes in the red zone and threw interceptions on 7.4 percent of his attempts, the second-highest rate among quarterbacks in that span. He also averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt in the red zone and had a passer rating of 71.9.
But in Washington’s last two wins, his completion percentage in the red zone has jumped to 85.7 percent and he’s averaged 5.7 yards per attempt. He also didn’t throw an interception, and had a passer rating of 130.1.
“He's been really good with the windows in terms of understanding those,” Rivera said. “The thing I like, too, has been when he has been throwing outside, he's been throwing it to the spots and not trying to lay it into the spots.”
Against the Green Bay Packers, for instance, Heinicke was intercepted in the end zone when he attempted to “loft” the ball, as Rivera describes it, to wide receiver Adam Humphries. The ball seemed to float right into the hands of cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who had inside leverage on Humphries and spun around toward the line of scrimmage just as the ball came his way.
But against the Panthers, Heinicke threw a dart from the 12-yard line to hit Terry McLaurin just high enough on his outside shoulder to allow McLaurin to leap for the catch with two defenders on his back. And earlier in the second quarter, Heinicke threaded the needle on a pass from Carolina’s 6-yard line to Cam Sims, who was sandwiched by defenders in the end zone.
“That, I think is big because he’s starting to understand, ‘Hey, this is the coverage I get. These are the windows I know I have, and I’ve got to get it there on time,’” Rivera said. “I mean, if you look at what he did, when he threw that one to Cam, Jeremy [Chinn] has got it read. It was an RPO. … [Chinn] starts to drift … to Taylor’s left. Taylor waited and threw it behind him, and Jeremy had no chance to knock it down.”
But while Rivera is quick to point out Heinicke’s progress, he’s also quick to remind that the quarterback has minimal experience and has room for growth. Because of the Week 1 hip injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Heinicke has started every game since, affording him — and his receivers and running backs — more reps and more time to find a rhythm.
Continuity in Washington has been absent for years, especially from quarterbacks. And Heinicke’s potential to keep improving could keep his name in the mix for the future.
“I’m not saying this guy is going to be a Hall of Famer, but again, if this guy continues to manage and direct and then make plays when we need them, that’s what I’ve always said we’re hoping to get out of this, is a guy that can do that,” Rivera said. “ … We were fortunate where we got a lot of that last year and we’re hoping to build off of what we got right now, and we’ll see what happens.”