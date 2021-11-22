“I think they got a good example of, if you lock down, it can help you withstand a drought or a cold offense,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “For them to do that, still some errors, but closer to what it’s going to take to be in games and hold in there.”
Franklin finished with 23 points to match a career high, making 7 of 9 from inside the three-point line. The transfer from Indiana went 1 for 7 on three-pointers but was able to get to the free throw line, going 6 for 6, and made an array of step-backs and pull-ups.
His up-and-under floater with 3:19 remaining gave the Cavaliers a 55-51 lead, and he followed that acrobatic shot with a jumper for a six-point edge. Georgia never got closer than two possessions thereafter, and the Cavaliers made eight of their last 10 foul shots to secure the victory.
Virginia also forced 16 turnovers that led to 14 points. Franklin contributed with three steals, and Reece Beekman added two on a night when the Cavaliers limited Georgia to 37 percent shooting, including 3 for 21 (14.2 percent) on three-pointers.
Braelen Bridges led the Bulldogs with 14 points before fouling out late. Jailyn Ingram had 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Georgia but missed his last four shots. The Bulldogs lost by double digits despite a 42-29 rebounding margin, including 13-6 offensively.
“I think we have our moments, but we’ve still yet to put a full 40 [minutes] together,” Franklin said. “We’re going to have our ups and downs. Just as long as we come together in the end and make those key plays, I think we’ll be all right, but I think we took a big step today.”
The Cavaliers advanced to face Northwestern or Providence on Tuesday; those teams squared off late Monday night.
The Cavaliers led for the majority of the first half before fading in the closing minutes and yielding six consecutive points, allowing Georgia to move ahead 32-29 with 1:08 remaining.
The final sequence of the first half was particularly unpleasant for the Cavaliers, who had drawn within a point on two free throws from Clark until Francisco Caffaro was assessed his second foul with one-tenth of a second to go on Jaxon Etter’s heave. After a replay review, Etter made 2 of 3 at the free throw line, sending Virginia to the locker room trailing 34-31.
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s win:
Concerns remain in the frontcourt
The Cavaliers got just 17 points from its post players, with Gardner’s 11 leading the way. Listed at 6-foot-6, Gardner is an undersized forward who relies more on positioning and cunning rather than length to get to the rim.
But Gardner committed his third foul early in the second half and went to the bench for a lengthy stretch. Forwards Kadin Shedrick and Caffaro finished with four fouls apiece, limiting Bennett’s rotations in the second half, when he turned to Igor Milicic Jr. and Carson McCorkle, among others, to fill out the lineup.
Shedrick missed both of his field goal attempts but contributed team highs of seven rebounds and four blocks. On his final block, with less than three minutes to play, the 6-11 redshirt sophomore kept his concentration to gather the rebound, providing Virginia with an important stop.
Caffaro scored three points on 1-for-2 shooting and went 1 for 3 from the free throw line in 20 minutes but added five rebounds and a block.
Three-point woes continue
The Cavaliers went 5 for 20 from behind the arc, extending a troubling trend. In addition to Franklin’s balky performance, Beekman missed all four of his three-point attempts. Kihei Clark, the starting point guard, was the only true backcourt player to make more than one three-pointer; he had two on his way to 12 points.
Virginia is shooting 29.3 percent on three-pointers this season and has made more than five in a game just once.
The dearth of three-point shooting underscores the cavernous void left when Sam Hauser, Trey Murphy III and Jay Huff departed after last season. Franklin was in line to become the go-to three-point shooter but has made just 7 for 30 (23.3 percent) so far.
More from The Post: