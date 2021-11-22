Despite his nickname, Washington Coach Ron Rivera isn’t especially aggressive when it comes to going for it on fourth down, but he did twice Sunday and the decisions led directly to 10 points. With 1:19 remaining in the first half, Rivera kept his offense on the field on fourth and inches from the Carolina 39-yard line. After a false start penalty on Wes Schweitzer made it fourth and five, Heinicke connected with DeAndre Carter for an 18-yard gain on a crossing route. Washington’s other fourth down conversion was Heinicke’s fourth-quarter Houdini act.