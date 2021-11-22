Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin had mentioned Favre and Heinicke’s childhood Packers fandom moments earlier.
“Those plays are kind of like backyard football, kind of just trying to make something happen,” Heinicke, who wears Favre’s familiar No. 4, said of the conversion, which led to the go-ahead field goal.
Fail: Clock management
Both teams were guilty of brutal clock management mistakes late in the fourth quarter. With Carolina trailing by three and facing fourth and three from its own 32-yard line, Panthers Coach Matt Rhule called the first of his three timeouts with 3:05 remaining. After Carolina failed to convert on fourth down, it could only stop the clock three more times, including the two-minute warning.
Out of timeouts, the Panthers would catch a break when Washington’s Antonio Gibson ran out of bounds on third and 10 on the first play after the two-minute warning, stopping the clock with 1:50 to play. Gibson’s mistake wouldn’t come back to burn Washington, because Carolina turned the ball over on downs on its final drive.
Hail: “Riverboat Ron”
Despite his nickname, Washington Coach Ron Rivera isn’t especially aggressive when it comes to going for it on fourth down, but he did twice Sunday and the decisions led directly to 10 points. With 1:19 remaining in the first half, Rivera kept his offense on the field on fourth and inches from the Carolina 39-yard line. After a false start penalty on Wes Schweitzer made it fourth and five, Heinicke connected with DeAndre Carter for an 18-yard gain on a crossing route. Washington’s other fourth down conversion was Heinicke’s fourth-quarter Houdini act.
Rivera did make one questionable fourth down decision, when he passed up a 56-yard field goal attempt by Joey Slye and instead called on Tress Way to punt with Washington leading 21-14 at the start of the fourth quarter. The call was defensible, because a missed field goal would’ve given Carolina excellent field position, but the Panthers drove 91 yards for the game-tying touchdown anyway.
Fail: Juston Burris
The Panthers safety was flagged for two personal foul penalties. The first one, on a pass breakup in the first quarter, appeared to be a bad call, but the second — a shoulder to the chest of Heinicke after the quarterback began his slide on a fourth-quarter run — was earned and may get Burris a call from the league office. Heinicke immediately stood up and stared at Burris before lineman Charles Leno Jr. grabbed his teammate and saved him from doing anything stupid in the heat of the moment.
“Heinicke popped up quick and got in Burris’s face,” Sanchez said. “He wanted to let him know: ‘Hey, man, I don’t appreciate it, but I’m about that action, boss. Let’s go!’ Look at him get in his face. I’m surprised he didn’t get a taunting call. … He’s the dude you want on your side in a street fight, it feels like.”
Hail: Tackling
Tackling has been an issue for Washington this season, but defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s unit was fundamentally sound in that department Sunday and made some big stops in key moments. On Carolina’s penultimate drive, linebacker Cole Holcomb wrapped up Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey after a short completion on third and seven. On the ensuing fourth down play, safety Kam Curl tackled McCaffrey just shy of the line to gain.
Fail: Penalties
Washington committed eight penalties, the team’s most since it was flagged nine times in a Week 2 win over the Giants. Sunday’s infractions included a horse-collar tackle, a face mask and an unnecessary roughness penalty for a late hit. Washington came into the week averaging the sixth fewest penalties per game (5.6).
Hail: Troy Apke on the spot
After Carolina took a 14-7 lead on Cam Newton’s 24-yard touchdown run on a read-option play, Carter fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Apke, the special teams ace who struggled at safety last year and was a target of fans’ frustrations, dove into a pile of bodies and somehow came out with control of the football at the Washington 29-yard line. (Apke is No. 30 in the screenshot below.)
Rather than falling behind by two scores before halftime, Washington marched 71 yards on 12 plays, with Heinicke finding Terry McLaurin for a 12-yard touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter to tie the score.
Fail: Washington’s draft position
In his latest mock draft published last week, ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicted Washington would select Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral with the eighth pick in next year’s NFL draft. Winners of two straight, Washington won’t be picking in the top 10 if Heinicke continues to play like Favre.
Washington’s playoff odds are up to 25 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight. On deck? A “Monday Night Football” date with the reeling Seattle Seahawks, who fell to 3-7 with a home loss to Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals.