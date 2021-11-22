But Washington didn’t have enough to complete a second fourth-quarter comeback in as many games as it fell, 109-103. A gritty effort saved the Wizards on Saturday against the Miami Heat, papering over a bevy of turnovers and a lack of offense as Washington rallied from a 16-point deficit.
The same flaws appeared again Monday, and this time there was no ignoring them as the Wizards suffered their third loss in four games.
Charlotte (11-8) got hot from the perimeter early, hitting 15 of 31 three-point attempts. Although the Wizards (11-6) dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Hornets 65-36, the solid shots they used snappy ball movement to generate simply did not fall.
Backup center Montrezl Harrell led the way with 24 points and 18 rebounds. Bradley Beal added 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 32 points with eight three-pointers, including a dagger after Caldwell-Pope’s three. LaMelo Ball added 28 points and 13 rebounds.
Something about the Hornets makes the Wizards shrink at the three-point line.
Washington is struggling from three this season, entering Monday’s game 25th in the league in three-point percentage (33.2). But Charlotte seems to bring out the worst in the Wizards — they went an abysmal 9 for 36 (25 percent) from deep Monday after making just 8 of 42 attempts from beyond the arc the first time these teams played, a 97-87 Hornets victory Wednesday in Charlotte. And the Hornets aren’t exactly savants at defending the three point line: Heading into Monday’s matchup they were 10th in the league, allowing opponents to shoot an average of 33.2 percent from three — the same percentage that the Wizards were converting.
The Wizards are great at defending the perimeter. That has been one of their defining skills in this young season, posting the second-best three-point defense in the NBA (30.9 percent) thanks in part to players such as Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma and Deni Avdija.
Still, Charlotte lit up Washington from deep Monday, hitting 48.4 percent of its attempts. Beyond Rozier’s eight made attempts, Ball added three and Gordon Hayward had two.