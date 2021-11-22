“Once those plays break down, we kind of stop and stand,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We have to be comfortable continuing to keep energy on the ball. That’s not just one guy making a play for everybody else. ... Move. Cut. Re-space. It takes a little bit of effort, and at times, if you’re not getting the payoff, you stop doing it. That’s where we need to fight that disease of me and just say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to do what’s best for the group right now.’ ”