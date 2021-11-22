But Washington didn’t have enough to complete a second fourth-quarter comeback in as many games as it fell, 109-103. A gritty effort saved the Wizards on Saturday against the Miami Heat, papering over a hoard of turnovers and disorganized offense as Washington rallied from a 16-point deficit.
The same flaws appeared again Monday, and this time there was no ignoring them as the Wizards suffered their third loss in four games.
Bradley Beal attributed the offensive struggles — the Wizards were 17th in the league in offensive rating entering Monday — to the group still developing chemistry less than 20 games into the season. Backup center Montrezl Harrell said the team spent too much time playing hero ball when plays went awry.
“We can’t try to get it all back in one possession. ... We’ve just got to keep doing it together,” he said. “We had aspects tonight where we tried to get it all back in one play.”
Charlotte (11-8) got hot from the perimeter early on its way to hitting 15 of 31 three-point attempts. Although the Wizards (11-6) dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Hornets 65-36, the solid shots that they used snappy ball movement to generate didn’t fall and they didn’t adjust accordingly, resorting to chucking up threes instead of moving the ball.
“Once those plays break down, we kind of stop and stand,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We have to be comfortable continuing to keep energy on the ball. That’s not just one guy making a play for everybody else. ... Move. Cut. Re-space. It takes a little bit of effort, and at times, if you’re not getting the payoff, you stop doing it. That’s where we need to fight that disease of me and just say, ‘Hey, I’ve got to do what’s best for the group right now.’ ”
Harrell led the way with 24 points and 18 rebounds. Beal added 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Caldwell-Pope had 17 points, and Kyle Kuzma had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 32 points with eight three-pointers, including a dagger after Caldwell-Pope’s three. LaMelo Ball added 28 points and 13 rebounds.
Here is what to know from Monday’s game:
Three-point trouble
Something about the Hornets makes the Wizards shrink at the three-point line.
Washington is struggling from three this season, entering Monday’s game 25th in the league in three-point percentage (33.2). But Charlotte seems to bring out the worst in the Wizards — Washington went an abysmal 9 for 36 (25 percent) from deep Monday after making just 8 of 42 attempts (19 percent) from beyond the arc the previous time these teams played, a 97-87 Hornets victory Wednesday in Charlotte.
And the Hornets aren’t exactly savants at defending the three-point line: Heading into Monday’s matchup they were 10th in the league, allowing opponents to shoot 33.2 percent from three — the same percentage the Wizards were converting.
The Wizards are great at defending the perimeter. That has been one of their defining skills in this young season, posting the second-best three-point defense in the NBA (30.9 percent).
Still, Charlotte lit up Washington from deep Monday, hitting 48.4 percent of its attempts. Beyond Rozier’s eight made attempts, Ball added three and Gordon Hayward had two.
Unseld said the Wizards weren’t switching on defense at the level they needed to in order to make the Hornets uncomfortable, an issue with a lack of urgency, awareness and effort at its root. They also gave up too many threes in transition — especially to Rozier.
Quiet night for Dinwiddie
Washington is at its best when its starting point guard is aggressive. Dinwiddie had a huge 10-point fourth quarter to spur a comeback against Miami and was highly effective in the three games Beal missed — so much so that the Wizards are 3-0 in those games.
But Dinwiddie was far too quiet Monday, hitting 2 of 11 attempts from the field — both in the fourth quarter, both desperation threes — for eight points. He added four rebounds and three assists.
Unseld said he wanted simply “more” from his point guard.
“In every facet of the game and ... it’s not just him,” Unseld said. “We have to look in the mirror. I have to look in the mirror: I got out-coached. How do we respond? How do we learn from this? We’ve been able to skate by getting double-digit deficits and climbing our way back into it and that’s a great story, but do we learn a lesson?”