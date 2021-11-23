After all the action was done Saturday, Northwestern star midfielder Josue Guzman sat at a news conference table and, as a way of saying thank you, listed the coaches who had been in his life over the course of the pandemic. It was a reminder of all the work that went into this fall, on the field and on the sidelines.
“The only reason I’m able to do this, that we’re all able to do this, is because of the coaches that have built me up,” Guzman said. “They all deserve a shoutout for giving me what I needed to know.”
1. Good Counsel (16-2-2) Last ranked: 9
The Falcons ended a 33-year conference title drought when they defeated Bishop McNamara, 1-0, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship.
2. Northwestern (12-2) LR: Not ranked
The Wildcats completed a surprising and sudden rise to the top of the Maryland 4A class by beating Northwest, 3-2, in Saturday’s state final.
3. St. Albans (15-3-4) LR: NR
After earning a share of the Interstate Athletic Conference title, the Bulldogs completed an impressive D.C. State Athletic Association run with a 2-0 win over St. John’s in the championship.
4. Landon (15-2-3) LR: 8
The Bears split the IAC title with St. Albans after beating the Bulldogs, regular season champs, in the tournament championship.
5. Northwest (13-3-1) LR: NR
The Jaguars looked like worthy finalists in Saturday’s Maryland 4A title game, giving Northwestern all it could handle.
6. Bowie (15-2-2) LR: 7
The Bulldogs had a frustrating ending to a strong season, as their 4A semifinal loss to Northwest featured a game-changing call by officials.
7. Severna Park (15-2-1) LR: 6
The Falcons were an overtime goal away from reaching their first Maryland final since 2013.
8. St. John’s (13-3-1) LR: 1
After an impressive regular season, the Cadets had mixed results in the postseason. They were bumped from the WCAC tournament in the quarterfinals and then made it to the DCSAA championship, where they lost to St. Albans.
9. Pallotti (17-2-3) LR: NR
The Panthers captured the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship this fall, the program’s first conference title since 1994.
10. Maret (12-4-1) LR: NR
The Frogs earned an outright championship in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, winning the regular season and tournament titles.