If Cincinnati (11-0) can inch from No. 5 to No. 4 when the 13-member playoff selection committee issues its latest findings, it would represent the first-ever placement in the four from the so-dubbed Group of Five, the 65 programs that dwell beneath the more moneyed Power Five. Cincinnati has spent the last two seasons serving as the emblem of the realities of college football’s caste system, reaching Group of Five highs of No. 7 (last season), then No. 6 (this season), then No. 5 (last week).
If Cincinnati can occupy the space No. 3 Oregon (9-2) will vacate as punishment for the annihilation it took Saturday night at Utah, the Bearcats could reach a measure of respect craved all along by the Group of Five. That craving ached most with UCF, which went unbeaten before the final rankings in both 2017 and 2018, landing at No. 12 and No. 8, respectively, but which never beat a Power Five team the caliber of Notre Dame, as did Cincinnati in 2021.
One question within the question becomes whether the committee will elevate No. 6 Michigan (10-1) above No. 5 Cincinnati. Michigan just won 59-18 at Maryland (5-6), which has not strayed close to the rankings this year, while Cincinnati just won at home against SMU (8-3), which has. The committee has been enamored enough of Michigan to spend two weeks placing it above Michigan State, even though Michigan State defeated Michigan and the two had identical records. If Michigan does pip Cincinnati for No. 4, that would unleash the howls of favoritism toward the empires.
Georgia (11-0) will remain No. 1 except in the case of a historically glaring typo. Some drama could swirl around the No. 2 spot, because No. 2 Alabama (10-1) just got a 42-35 home win over No. 21 Arkansas, while No. 4 Ohio State (10-1) just got a frightening 49-0 halftime lead and 56-7 home win over No. 7 Michigan State. Whichever of those kingdoms doesn’t hold down No. 2 figures to hold down No. 3.
With No. 3 Oregon and No. 7 Michigan State about to drop, those with hopes of ascent besides Cincinnati and Michigan would be No. 8 Notre Dame (10-1), No. 9 Oklahoma State (10-1), No. 11 Baylor (9-2), No. 12 Mississippi (9-2) and No. 13 Oklahoma (10-1). Two games coming Saturday involve teams from entirely within the aforementioned: Ohio State at Michigan, and Oklahoma at Oklahoma State.
Further down, the only unbeaten team besides Georgia and Cincinnati, UTSA (11-0), might look to rise from No. 22 after its thrilling 34-31 win over UAB (7-4), one of the better wins of the Roadrunners’ season. UTSA was among five Group of Five teams ranked last week, including Cincinnati, No. 14 BYU, No. 19 San Diego State and No. 24 Houston.