In Virginia, Yorktown was the only public school in the Post’s coverage area that won a state championship, with many of the others bowing out early in their tournaments.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference was mostly a one-team affair, with St. Johns racing through an undefeated year en route to the championship. Spalding and Garrison Forest battled for the top spot in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, with Spalding prevailing.
The two top teams in the Independent School League didn’t make it to the final, with No. 3 Visitation and No. 4 St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes matching up in the final and Visitation winning.
With those results in mind, here are the Post’s final rankings for this season.
1. Archbishop Spalding (16-1) Last ranked: 1
Spalding beat Garrison Forest, 3-0, to win the IAAM “A” conference, avenging an Oct. 7 regular season defeat.
2. Severna Park (17-2) LR: 2
The 4A state champions were led by Zoe Day as they shut out Churchill, 2-0, for their state-best 25th title.
3. St. John’s (15-0) LR: 4
The WCAC champions didn’t give up a goal in conference play. They continued that streak in the final when they defeated Bishop Ireton in overtime, 1-0, to secure their first title since 2017.
4. Yorktown (22-1) LR: 8
The only Virginia state champion from the coverage area won the Class 6 final, 1-0, over Western Branch.
5. Churchill (16-2) LR: Not ranked
The Bulldogs lost in the 4A state final to Severna Park, 2-0.
6. Arundel (11-8) LR: NR
After starting their season with six straight losses, the Wildcats won 11 of their last 13, including the 3A state championship, defeated River Hill, 2-1.
7. Fairfax (24-1) LR: 3
An undefeated season came to an end in the state semifinals when the Lions lost to Western Branch, 2-0.
8. Visitation (10-4) LR: 9
The ISL champions defeated St. Stephens and St. Agnes, 4-0, in the championship.
9. Broadneck (12-5) LR: NR
In ultra-competitive Anne Arundel County, the Bruins defeated Arundel and Severna Park in the regular season before losing to the Falcons in overtime, 1-0, ending their season in the state quarterfinal.
10. Independence (21-2) LR: 5
The Tigers lost, 2-0, in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinal to eventual champion Frank Cox.
On the bubble: Bishop Ireton, Riverside, Whitman, Robinson, River Hill, Stone Ridge.