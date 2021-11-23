State tournaments grew serious the following week, when Bishop O’Connell and Sidwell Friends secured Northern Virginia Independent School and D.C. State Athletic Association crowns, respectively.
In the season’s conclusion last week, Whitman (4A), Mount Hebron (3A) and Glenelg (2A) won Maryland titles at Baltimore’s Loyola University.
Considering those results, below are The Post’s final rankings for the season.
1. Whitman (15-2-1) Last ranked: Not ranked
The Vikings capped an 11-game win streak with a 2-1 win over Broadneck for the Maryland 4A championship.
2. St. John’s (14-3-1) LR: 5
The Cadets beat Good Counsel, 1-0, for the WCAC championship.
3. Mount Hebron (15-2) LR: NR
To claim their first Maryland 3A title, the Vikings defeated River Hill, 1-0.
4. Glenelg (15-2) LR: 6
The Gladiators beat Hereford, 2-1, for the Maryland 2A crown.
5. Georgetown Visitation (13-5) LR: NR
The Cubs edged Potomac School in penalty kicks for the ISL title.
6. Sidwell Friends (14-4) LR: NR
The Quakers cruised to a 6-0 win over Maret for the DCSAA crown.
7. Good Counsel (17-1-1) LR: 1
With a 1-0 loss to St. John’s, the Falcons’ faultless season ended in the WCAC title game.
8. Broadneck (17-1-1) LR: 2
In the Maryland 4A championship game, the Bruins fell, 2-1, to Whitman.
9. Bishop O’Connell (10-3-2) LR: NR
The Knights topped Potomac School in penalty kicks for their first NVIS title.
10. River Hill (13-4) LR: NR
Maryland’s most accomplished program lost to Mount Hebron, 1-0, in the 3A title game.