There was immediate speculation that the Giants could hand their play-calling duties to senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens. He is the former head coach of the Cleveland Browns and joined Judge’s staff last season as the Giants’ tight ends coach.
“We’ve got to make sure we do a better job putting our players in position to have success,” Judge said during his postgame news conference Monday. “And then we’ve got to go out there and we’ve got to execute and finish the plays when they’re in front of us.”
Judge said following Monday’s game that he had faith in the team’s players and coaches. But he declined to address Garrett’s status directly, making Tuesday’s move seem inevitable.
“We’ve got to do a better job scoring points,” Judge said after the game. “I know it sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it. But I’m going to keep it just very blunt on that right there. We’ve got to do a better job putting our players in position to make plays. We have too many good players. We’ve got to put them in a better position to capitalize on it. That’s it. We’ve got to make sure we sit down tomorrow as a coaching staff and understand how we’ve got to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays. … I’ll handle the corrections we’ve got to make. But as a player, there’s some things I’d be frustrated, too, with as well.”
Third-year quarterback Daniel Jones is the league’s 27th-rated passer. Fourth-year tailback Saquon Barkley has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, limiting his on-field production. Barkley had only 25 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards in his return to the lineup Monday after missing four games with an ankle injury. Jones threw two interceptions against the Buccaneers.
The Giants have invested plenty of resources into their offense. General Manager Dave Gettleman controversially used the second overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft on Barkley rather than on a quarterback, with Sam Darnold and Josh Allen available. A year later, Gettleman used the sixth overall choice on Jones, a comparatively unheralded prospect from Duke.
The Giants used the No. 4 pick in 2020 on left tackle Andrew Thomas and the 20th selection in this year’s draft on wide receiver Kadarius Toney. They signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency in March.
Fifth-year tight end Evan Engram also is a former first-round pick. Yet the Giants haven’t done anything particularly well on offense. They’re ranked 25th in the league in rushing offense and 19th in passing offense. They don’t have a player ranked among the top 65 in the NFL in receiving yards or among the top 38 in rushing yards.
“Generally speaking, we have to do everything better,” Judge said after Monday’s game. “We didn’t do anything really well enough to win the game tonight. We can’t make mistakes with turnovers, penalties and mental errors. We’ve got to make sure we put our players in a better position through coaching. We’ve got to make sure we execute when we have the opportunity to make plays.”
The Giants have reached the playoffs only once since winning the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2011 season with Tom Coughlin as their coach and Eli Manning as their quarterback. Judge is in his second season since being hired from the New England Patriots’ staff, where he mostly oversaw special teams, and has a record of 9-17.
The Giants have had a reputation for organizational stability over the years. But if they can’t turn things around down the stretch, there will be room to wonder whether co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch will dismiss Gettleman and Judge at season’s end and start over with a new set of football decision-makers.