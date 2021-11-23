The Chargers never do anything the easy way, do they? They had to come from behind Sunday night to beat the Steelers even after leading 27-10 late in the third quarter and 34-20 with less than nine minutes to play. But at least they pulled it off. QB Justin Herbert and RB Austin Ekeler were terrific in the captivating 41-37 triumph. But if the Chargers are going to take the next step, they need to stop living on the edge and figure out how to have a routine win every so often.