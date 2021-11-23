Minasian admitted that he was relieved when he heard other teams were in on Syndergaard, competing for his services. The shared consensus about Syndergaard’s bounce-back potential increased the comfort Minasian had that he was making the right decision by outspending others — including the Mets’ qualifying offer of $18.4 million — and surrendering a draft pick to get him. Few other general managers admit doubt like that at all, let alone admit that they take sideways glances at their peers to make sure they aren’t too crazy. But Minasian isn’t hiding his intentions.