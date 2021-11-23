Seattle Seahawks: In the first half of the 2020 season, Russell Wilson was considered the MVP front-runner. It appeared Seattle had finally decided to “Let Russ Cook,” and he was burning up the league with his offensive numbers. They got off to a 6-1 start.
But as the season went on, opponents adjusted how they defended the Seahawks. Many teams played a Cover-2 defense that limited Wilson’s ability to get the ball consistently to receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Seattle finished the season with a 12-4 record, but lost in the first round of the playoffs.
This season, the offense has been a disaster en route to a 3-7 start. Part of that was due to Wilson suffering a horrible injury to the middle finger of his right hand, causing him to miss three games, but in the two games he has been back, the offense has gotten even worse. Wilson has done poorly on third downs and in the red zone, and his offensive line has struggled to pass block.
That is putting a strain on Seattle’s defense, which has been on the field way too much and has noticeably worn down in the fourth quarters of games.
The Seahawks aren’t completely out of the playoff picture yet, given the state of the NFL wild-card race. They are only two games out of the sixth seed, but there is a logjam of several 5-5 and 4-6 teams in front of them. To have any chance, they’ll need to get Wilson back on track — starting with Monday night’s game at Washington.
Buffalo Bills: For the first two months of the season, the Bills looked like the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But the Bills have lost three of their past five games, and haven’t looked good in the process. They lost an embarrassing 9-6 game to Jacksonville three weeks ago, and on Sunday the Colts blew them out, 41-15.
The prevailing thought is that opponents have figured out the Bills’ offense. Quarterback Josh Allen was unstoppable last year, throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 69.2 percent of his passes. But things haven’t gone as smoothly this year. Allen has four touchdowns and five interceptions over the last three games. The offensive line has been okay, but not great. Perhaps most importantly, Buffalo’s running game has been close to nonexistent. This has allowed defenses to play only the pass, often zone coverage with two deep safeties to prevent big plays downfield.
The Bills have a great coaching staff, but they will need to adjust their offensive strategy in their final seven games. The New England Patriots, on a four-game winning streak, have surpassed them for first in the AFC East standings. Buffalo is still a playoff team, but its chances of making a deep run could be tied to whether it wins the division and gets a home playoff game.
Chicago Bears: They had to know going into the season that they’d have one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, after letting go of tackles Charles Leno and Bobby Massie and losing rookie Teven Jenkins to injury. It caused problems for quarterback Andy Dalton, who hurt his knee scrambling to avoid a sack, and it’s destroyed the rookie season of Justin Fields. The first-round pick is guilty of hanging onto the ball longer than most, but he has been sacked 31 times in eight starts and suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.
Overall, the offense is a mess. They are averaging only 16.3 points per game, while Fields has only thrown four touchdowns to eight interceptions, while rarely using his considerable speed in the running game. The defense has also struggled, and edge rusher Khalil Mack is now out for the season because of a foot injury.
Add it all up, and Coach Matt Nagy will have a tough time keeping his job beyond this season.
New Orleans Saints: Sean Payton was perhaps the Coach of the Year front-runner after getting the Saints off to a 5-2 start. What he accomplished with a roster depleted by injuries, salary cap casualties and Drew Brees’ retirement was pretty remarkable.
But over the last three weeks, everything is catching up to the Saints. They’ve lost three games in a row, all started by quarterback Trevor Siemian after Jameis Winston blew out his ACL in a win over the Buccaneers, and the absence of star wideout Michael Thomas, who will miss the entire season due to injury, has been noticeable.
It hasn’t helped that star running back Alvin Kamara, who is also the team’s receptions leader, has missed the past two games with a knee injury, or that injuries are also piling up along the offensive line.
The upcoming schedule is tough on the Saints. They play the Bills on Thanksgiving, followed by the Cowboys the following Thursday and the Bucs two weeks after that. As one of three NFC teams with a 5-5 record, they’re still right in the middle of the playoff picture, but that might not be true four weeks from now.
Pittsburgh Steelers: They are still in the playoff race at 5-4-1, but the underlying signs are concerning. All five of their wins have been one possession games, including one that went to overtime. Their point differential for the season is minus-12.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has done his best to keep the team above .500, but he isn’t the Big Ben of old, and the revamped offensive line has struggled, allowing Roethlisberger to be sacked 21 times in nine games. He’s having to get rid of the ball quickly, averaging only 6.6 yards per attempt. Rookie running back Najee Harris is carrying a heavy workload, but he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry.
The biggest concern might be the upcoming schedule. It’s the second-toughest in football through the end of the season, with games against the Bengals, the Ravens (twice), the Vikings, the Titans, the Chiefs and the Browns.