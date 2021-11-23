The prevailing thought is that opponents have figured out the Bills’ offense. Quarterback Josh Allen was unstoppable last year, throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 69.2 percent of his passes. But things haven’t gone as smoothly this year. Allen has four touchdowns and five interceptions over the past three games. The offensive line has been okay, but not great. Perhaps most importantly, Buffalo’s running game has been close to nonexistent. This has allowed defenses to play only the pass, often zone coverage with two deep safeties to prevent big plays downfield.