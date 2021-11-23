If we thought the Bucs had a 19 percent chance (Football Outsider) to win the Super Bowl — the most optimistic view among FiveThirtyEight, Football Outsiders and ESPN — we would multiply that times $600, the amount we would win if we wagered on DraftKings, and subtract the probability we would lose (81 percent) times the amount we would lose ($100). That gives us an expected value of $0.33, meaning this wager has positive expected value, or plus EV. If we thought Tampa Bay had an 10 percent chance (FiveThirtyEight), the least optimistic view, that would drop the expected value to minus-$0.30, negative EV. As you can see, adjusting your outlook and the odds offered can quickly turn a positive EV wager into a negative one, and vice versa, so it pays (literally) to get the best price for your odds. (And, it goes without saying, to settle on a forecast whose projections make you most comfortable.)