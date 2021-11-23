Kittel and Louis, an athlete with Down syndrome, are both seniors at Smithsburg High. They play unified tennis, a league that pairs students with intellectual disabilities and those without in an effort to promote inclusion across Maryland high schools.
Unlike other events organized by the Special Olympics, unified sports isn’t just for individuals with disabilities. It’s for any student looking to compete with friends — and a way for everybody to participate together.
“What it does is it makes an opportunity or allows an opportunity for all students to be included in high school athletics,” North County unified tennis coach Marianne Shultz said. “It just builds up inclusion and gives students opportunities to find some strength that they’re good at.”
The Interscholastic Unified Sports Tennis state tournament this month featured 16 schools across Maryland competing in doubles matches in the all-day event at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park.
Most of the tennis balls at the tournament were accented with red, orange, or green; each color signifies a level of air compression inside the ball, which affects how fast and far they bounce with each serve. It’s one of the few accommodations made to the game based on the skill of participating athletes, many of whom have some form of intellectual disability.
For many students, competitions such as this are a chance to be recognized and build community with their peers.
Because students with special needs are often placed in classes separate from the rest of the student body, unified sports provide rare opportunities for disabled athletes to play alongside the wider school community.
“I feel like as students, they take different classes than us, and so we don’t often get to interact with them and like make friendships and relationships with them,” Kittel said.
But for players such as Kittel and Louis, it’s not just about the camaraderie on the court. It’s about winning, too — it is a tournament after all.
“You will see teams that are outstandingly good, and you may make an assumption of which one’s the [unified] partner or which one’s the athlete, and I will tell you more times than not, you’re wrong,” said Zach Cintron, director of high school unified sports at the Special Olympics of Maryland.
The Special Olympics of Maryland organizes several events for teens throughout the state — tennis in the fall, bocce in winter and track in spring. It also leads programs to recognize athletes with disabilities in the ways more traditional sports are celebrated, such holding as pep rallies or including results during morning announcements.
Unified sports are part of a growing effort to expand opportunities for disabled students, but staging them wasn’t always an obvious decision.
When Tatyana McFadden, a 20-time Paralympic medalist from Maryland, wanted to join her high school track team, she was denied entry because she uses a wheelchair.
“I showed up and I said, ‘Look, all we’re asking is for two things,’ ” said Deborah McFadden, Tatyana’s mother and former commissioner for disabilities during the George H.W. Bush administration. “ ‘One, give her a uniform; and two, let her run around the track at practice, which is what you do for everybody.’ And the school said no.”
Deborah McFadden successfully sued Howard County in 2006 to give students like her daughter opportunities to compete with non-disabled peers, establishing the Fitness and Athletics Equity for Students with Disabilities Act. The first-of-its-kind law required schools in the state to provide “reasonable modifications” for disabled athletes and placed Maryland at the forefront of a movement to promote inclusion in school athletics.
Deborah McFadden says the results were quick and transformative. What started as a chance to race with her classmates grew into Tatyana and other disabled students being included in other activities with friends and classmates. “When Tatyana started doing sports, she got invited to birthday parties, and prior to that she didn’t,” her mother said.
For once, McFadden said, it gave Tatyana the chance to define herself as something more than disabled. Her skill on the track earned her scholarships and a spot on the U.S. Paralympic team.
But even for students who don’t become professional athletes, advocates say unified sports set a template for inclusion in the workplace and in society.
Unified sports programs have since expanded to more than 4,500 elementary, middle, and high schools across the country, and at least 215 colleges and universities have adopted similar inclusionary athletics programs.
From court to court at the Unified Tennis Tournament, the priorities of the idea are clear. Every volunteer wears a shirt with “Experience Inclusion” printed in bold letters. Whether an athlete has autism, cancer, or simply wants to work on their serve in a low-pressure environment, everyone is given a chance.
“That’s huge for a teenager to be accepted and have friends down the hall that you can high-five and somebody to come over and eat lunch with you,” said Shultz, the North County coach. “Obstacles are for everybody. We all have them. They’re just different.”