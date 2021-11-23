Jayden Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina, sparked Virginia with 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting with 13 rebounds, both game highs. Indiana transfer Armaan Franklin added 14 points, all in the first half, making 4 of 6 three-pointers just one night after missing 6 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc.
“We made them earn it, and I thought the guys did a really good job,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “That just took its toll. Armaan got us off to a good start offensively, but that defense would not allow anything easy for most of the game, so I think we took a step in the right way for sure.”
It was Virginia’s most lopsided triumph of the season despite 15 turnovers that led to 16 points. The Cavaliers overcame that deficiency by outrebounding Providence 38-27 and claiming a 12-4 advantage in second-chance points and a 28-16 margin in points in the paint.
Virginia was threatened only briefly when the Friars trimmed their deficit to six midway through the second half. But the Cavaliers permitted just four points the rest of the way, flustering Providence into 1-for-18 shooting down the stretch.
A 40-23 margin for the Cavaliers early in the second half began crumbling amid poor ball security and rushed possessions when Providence cranked up the full-court press. During one stretch, Virginia committed three straight turnovers, two by Franklin.
The Friars reeled off eight points in a row to draw within 42-36 with 10:47 to go, compelling Bennett to call a timeout. Virginia responded by forcing five straight missed field goal attempts during which time Kadin Shedrick scored on a follow dunk and Gardner added a three-point play to bump the lead to 47-36.
Virginia opened its largest lead of the first half, at 30-15, with less than a second to play thanks to determined offensive rebounding. First Gardner collected a rebound of guard Reece Beekman’s miss, allowing the Cavaliers to hold for a final shot. Then Francisco Caffaro controlled a loose ball just before the buzzer and was fouled. After a replay review, the 7-foot-1 Argentine center made both free throws.
The first extended defensive stand for Virginia unfolded early in the first half after the Friars got a dunk from Nate Watson to take a three-point lead with 16:30 to play. The Cavaliers did not allow another point over the next 6:30, using hard hedges to disrupt Providence’s offensive flow.
The Cavaliers capitalized with 13 consecutive points, which included Franklin sinking his first three three-point attempts. Gardner also had his way inside, collecting an offensive rebound and scoring on a putback before making a floating one-hander.
“I’m always trying to be assertive on the offensive end because I know my team needs me to score,” Gardner said. “I just felt good, the looks they were giving me, and my teammates were always setting me up. Reece, Kihei [Clark], Armaan, even the bigs sometimes. I got great looks early, and it got me going.”
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s win:
Shedrick emerging
With considerable turnover in the post from last season, Shedrick is being asked to take on more responsibility as the last line of defense. The 6-11 sophomore has grown steadily more comfortable in that role over the past few games, culminating with a career-high five blocks against Providence.
His final block came with 2:18 left and prevented the Friars from getting their deficit below double figures. Shedrick added seven rebounds for a second straight game and played a career-high 24 minutes.
Shedrick also had four blocks in Monday night’s 65-55 win against Georgia in the first game of the Legends Classic.
“He’s so long, and his timing’s good,” Bennett said. “We’re trying to do a good job putting pressure on the ball. But, boy, when you can guard the ball well but when all of sudden there’s a breakdown and someone can come out of nowhere, with his range and ability to kind of track somebody down, that’s significant.”
Tinkering with rotations
With a host of newcomers and less experienced players on the roster, Bennett has been tinkering with substitution patterns for the better part of the season. Late in the first half against the Friars, Virginia had Clark, Beekman, Shedrick, Malachi Poindexter and Igor Milicic Jr. on the court.
Milicic is a 6-10 Croatian-born freshman capable of playing on the wing or the interior, depending on matchups. Poindexter, a native of Charlottesville, is a sophomore guard who played in just three games last season.
Another rotation replaced Poindexter with Carson McCorkle. That group forced Providence into a shot-clock violation late in the first half that drew applause from the Cavaliers’ bench and helped limit the Friars to one field goal over the final 4:55.