It would take an inordinate amount of talent to unseat Flint Hill in a playoff setting, and since The Post’s last poll in October, no team had the strength to do so. Behind freshman Cari Spears and seniors Jackie Bardin and Rachel Larsen, the Huskies trotted out a starting lineup of future Division I players on a nightly basis en route to a sweep through the Independent School League and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs.