On Nov. 13, Flint Hill completed its postseason with a sweep over an O’Connell team that placed second this final poll. Multiple members of the Huskies attributed their success to the sense of camaraderie that came with years of playing alongside one another.
“They genuinely care about each other’s well-being on and off the court,” Coach Patrice Arrington said, “and it transfers on the court.”
Though Flint Hill’s dominance has stood for the past decade, some upward-trending schools in the area secured rarer hardware, with Colgan taking home its first Virginia state title and Wilson hoisting its first D.C. State Athletic Association trophy. O’Connell and Reservoir also captured respective Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Maryland state titles for the first time in over a decade.
1. Flint Hill (32-1) Last ranked: 1
The Huskies didn’t drop a set in their final 14 matches and were nearly perfect in the regular season, with plenty of separation between themselves and the other elite area teams. Though Flint Hill will lose two key starters to graduation, it is primed to return to the top spot in 2022, headlined by the area’s top freshman, Cari Spears.
2. O’Connell (32-4) LR: 4
Though the Knights dropped their final game of the season to Flint Hill in the VISAA championship match, they won the ever-competitive WCAC for the first time since 1995 behind seniors Riley Debiec and Anna Drahozal. The team’s only losses came to Flint Hill and Holy Cross, which it defeated at other points during the season.
3. Arundel (19-1) LR: 9
The Wildcats dropped just one match in a competitive Anne Arundel region this season and, with Zaria Ragler at middle blocker, trucked through the Maryland 4A playoffs to take their second straight state title.
4. Colgan (26-4) LR: 7
Few teams sported better all-around play than the “businesslike” Sharks, with junior Brielle Kemavor playing her best volleyball in November to bring Colgan its first Class 6 state championship.
5. Reservoir (18-1) LR: Not ranked
West Virginia University-bound Samiha Foster proved again why she is one of the most feared opponents in the area, leading the Gators to the state title in the Maryland 3A playoffs.
6. Stone Bridge (25-5) LR: NR
The Bulldogs won the Class 5 title and could look even stronger next season, with a core of predominantly sophomores and juniors — headlined by Lilah Stevens and Trisha Guevara — back in 2022.
7. Holy Cross (24-4) LR: 3
The Tartans started the season hot, thanks to sophomore Emerson Sellman and senior Hannah Sherman (headed to No. 1 Louisville), but they fell to O’Connell in the WCAC finals.
8. Wilson (22-1) LR: NR
Elated to represent D.C. public schools, the Tigers won their first DCSAA title in a five-set thriller over Georgetown Day. Senior Summer Campbell led a strong defensive team that hopes to repeat next season, even without her.
9. Loudoun County (26-2) LR: 5
The Captains won their 10th straight state title with a 3-1 triumph over Grafton in the Class 4 bracket and developed a well-rounded team throughout the season. Both of their losses came against top-five opponents.
10. Herndon (18-6) LR: NR
For the first time in school history, the Hornets not only made the state playoffs but advanced to the state final before losing to Colgan in four sets. Much of the team’s attack revolved around Auburn signee Akasha Anderson, who looked like the best player in virtually every gym she played in this season, according to several of the area’s coaches.