Wilson started New York’s first six games — and mostly struggled to move the offense — before suffering a knee injury in a Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots. With the former BYU star projected to miss two to four games, the Jets traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Flacco, and while he was getting up to speed they gave White a chance in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
White, a fourth-year veteran who had never started an NFL game, performed surprisingly well and led the Jets to just their second win of the season. He also got off to a promising start the following week but suffered an early arm injury and was replaced by Johnson, who also acquitted himself well in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. White was back under center in Week 10 but threw four interceptions in a rout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.
The Jets announced Flacco would start last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, at which point the longtime Baltimore Ravens quarterback revealed he had not gotten a coronavirus vaccination. Flacco threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, but New York lost again and fell to 2-8. All the while, Wilson had not been placed on injured reserve, which allowed him to participate in limited practices for the past two weeks.
Jets Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that Wilson had “a really good workout” the day before and would be evaluated again Wednesday, at which point Saleh would make his decision on Wilson’s status Sunday against the Houston Texans.
“We’re going to make sure we protect this young man,” Saleh said Monday. “So when he is fully healthy and he feels like there’s no limitations in his ability to play football, or he’s not thinking about that knee, we’ll get him out there. But he’s got to be 100 percent healthy before we get him out on the football field.”
Assuming Wilson does play, he will be under some pressure to perform up to the level of his replacements. Over the four games that Wilson has missed, White, Johnson and Flacco have each completed at least 64.3 percent of their passes, with a touchdown percentage of at least 3.8 percent, a yards per attempt figure of 7.2 and a passer rating of 75.1.
By contrast, Wilson’s six starts resulted in much lower marks in completion percentage (57.5), touchdown percentage (2.2), yards per attempt (6.5) and passer rating (63.5). Analytics-based website Pro Football Focus has him graded 40th out of all quarterbacks with at least 30 passing attempts this season, while Football Outsiders ranks Wilson 31st in defense-adjusted yards above replacement, its primary quarterback metric, among players with at least 165 passes.
After he returned to practice earlier this month, Wilson asserted that being able to watch others play his position in regular season games was “almost just as beneficial as playing.”
“Maybe you don’t feel it as much, as far as just actually going through it,” Wilson said then, “but we all think and see the same things. Like, I understand why Mike made a certain decision on something that he did in a game or didn’t. … Growth comes in being able to learn from the guys taking those reps, too.”
According to an ESPN report, White tested positive for the coronavirus, while Flacco was deemed a close contact. It is unclear if White is vaccinated; if so, NFL protocols could allow him to rejoin the Jets by returning negative results in tests administered at least 24 hours apart. Flacco, who played for the Jets last year after one season with the Denver Broncos, will be required to test negative for five straight days before he is able to return to the team facility.
Johnson has mostly been on the Jets’ practice squad this season and is expected to be called up again before the game against the Texans. Houston is also 2-8, and at least a few fans of both teams might prefer a loss because it would help get a higher draft pick next year.
“It’s definitely going in the right direction,” Saleh said Monday of his team’s steps toward improvement, “and eventually, while frustrating today, it’s going to be awesome when this thing gets flipped.”