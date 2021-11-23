According to an ESPN report, White tested positive for the coronavirus, while Flacco was deemed a close contact. It is unclear if White is vaccinated; if so, NFL protocols could allow him to rejoin the Jets by returning negative results in tests administered at least 24 hours apart. Flacco, who played for the Jets last year after one season with the Denver Broncos, will be required to test negative for five straight days before he is able to return to the team facility.