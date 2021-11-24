Rodgers followed that with his weekly Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” during which the hosts tried to pin him down on the exact nature of his injury. Referring to a postgame comment he made that his issue was “a little worse than turf toe,” Rodgers explained that he’d had that injury in the past and knew all too well that “the problem with turf toe is that it’s that joint in your big toe, and it is very painful.” He added, “So naturally, I am leading people to understand that if it’s worse than turf toe — there must be some sort of bone issue.”