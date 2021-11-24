Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson raced down the ice on a two-on-one as Montreal goaltender Jake Allen kept his eyes glued on the Washington Capitals’ captain. With the roar of the Capital One Arena crowd echoing around him, Ovechkin made it appear he was shooting the entire way — before dishing a pinpoint pass to Wilson, who buried the puck into the wide-open net for Ovechkin’s third assist of the night.