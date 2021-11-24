That was the Capitals’ fifth goal, coming early in the third period, during an impressive 6-3 win Wednesday, and it encapsulated Washington’s night as it returned home following a difficult but successful four-game road trip. The Capitals (12-3-5) dominated the sputtering Canadiens (5-14-2), and their veterans continued to turn in stellar individual efforts.
But the Capitals lost another important player in the process. After taking a hard hit, defenseman Justin Schultz left the game with an upper-body injury late in the first period and did not return. Until he went down, Washington’s blue line had avoided significant injury all season.
The Capitals are already without five forwards: T.J. Oshie, Conor Sheary, Lars Eller, Anthony Mantha and Nicklas Backstrom. Oshie was placed on injured reserve Wednesday for the second time this season. Sheary is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Eller remains in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols.
Despite the injuries, the depleted Capitals poured it on against Montreal.
Nic Dowd scored the opening goal at 3:34 of the first with a stellar individual effort. He went wide around Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry before he fanned on the puck, then circled behind the net and went to the backhand to beat Allen. Defenseman John Carlson gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead with his blast from center point on the power play with 10:17 left in the first.
Michael Sgarbossa, called up from Washington’s American Hockey League affiliate Wednesday, got credit for the third goal of the period after a Montreal clearing attempt hit off his body, deflected off a Canadiens player and beat Allen at 14:31. Montreal got one back at 18:46 on Jake Evans’s tally past Ilya Samsonov but was badly outplayed in the first 20 minutes.
Evgeny Kuznetsov made it 4-1 at 9:05 of the second, finishing Carlson’s slap pass at the back door. Cole Caufield found the net for Montreal with 1:06 left. In the third, Ovechkin fed Wilson at 1:49, then defenseman Dmitry Orlov made it 6-2 at 5:57 before Artturi Lehkonen found the net for Montreal on a breakaway at 17:34.
Samsonov finished with 25 saves for the Capitals. Allen had 28 stops for Montreal.
Here is what to know from Wednesday’s win:
Still thriving
Ovechkin’s 33 points are the most in Capitals history through the first 20 games of a season. His three assists Wednesday gave him 18, and his rate of 0.90 assists per game is the highest of his career. He finished with 18 assists in 45 games last season.
“I guess you just grow to expect it a little bit,” Coach Peter Laviolette said of Ovechkin’s contributions. “He’s been our top player since training camp. He’s come in in great shape. He’s tried to make an impact in every game.”
Kuznetsov has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) after his two-point night. He had 29 points in 41 games last season, including nine goals.
Top-line Protas
Aliaksei Protas skated at right wing on the top line with Ovechkin and Kuznetsov. Protas said Wednesday morning that he grew up watching both players and “couldn’t wait” to play alongside them. The 20-year-old from Belarus said he speaks Russian with both players.
“He’s been noticeable in the games with his work ethic and his speed and his size and his heaviness on his stick in the battles,” Laviolette said. “So it is a good opportunity for him to step up and show what he can do in that role.”
Shutout streak ends
Samsonov’s shutout streak ended at 170:13 on Evans’s goal.
The Russian goaltender’s previous two games were shutouts during Washington’s West Coast road trip. He had a 34-save blanking of Los Angeles and then followed it with a 22-save shutout at San Jose.
Samsonov said his mental focus has been better since early in the season, when he struggled with consistency. Still, he improved to 7-0-1 with Wednesday’s win.