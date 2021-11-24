Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson raced down the ice on a two-on-one, and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen kept his eyes glued on the player with 745 career goals. With the roar of the Capital One Arena crowd echoing around him, the Washington Capitals’ captain made it appear he was shooting the entire way — before dishing a pinpoint pass to Wilson, who buried the puck into the wide-open net for Ovechkin’s third assist of the night.