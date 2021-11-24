The big question in this one is whether Michigan’s offense can keep up with an Ohio State offense that might be the most potent in the nation. Before breaking out against sinking-ship Maryland, the Wolverines had topped 38 points only against the two Mid-American Conference teams on their schedule. Michigan ranks 72nd in offensive explosiveness and favors long, ponderous drives — it ranks 14th in time of possession — that keep the opposing offense off the field. That will come in handy Saturday. Take the under.