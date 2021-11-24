This column will give out three picks per week: a favorite, an underdog and a wild card, which basically can be anything (another favorite or underdog in a game that might be flying under the radar, or a total, for instance). Hopefully we’ll all be rich by the time the clock hits zero in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.
The favorite
Notre Dame (-19) at Stanford, 8 p.m. Saturday, Fox
The Fighting Irish gave us an easy cover in last week’s 55-0 demolition of Georgia Tech, and we’re going back to the well this week against a Cardinal team that has the same record as the Yellow Jackets (3-8) but might be worse.
Stanford’s win over Oregon might be this season’s most bizarre result, considering the Cardinal hasn’t won since. Four of those six straight losses have come by at least 18 points. The Cardinal ranks 104th in offensive success rate and 124th in defensive success rate; only Kansas ranks worse in terms of Power Five defenses. It can neither stop the run (opponents are rushing for 241.7 yards per game, fourth worst nationally) nor run it on offense (89.73 rushing yards per game, fifth worst).
Notre Dame is looking for style points and has won five straight by an average score of 37-15. The running game is now a presence, and the Irish might be the most well-rounded team in the country. It’s the clear pick.
The underdog
Kansas State (+3) at Texas, noon Friday, Fox
Though this pick seems analytically sound — the underdog Wildcats are the higher-ranked team in terms of overall SP+ efficiency — there’s also a whole lot of “how on Earth is Texas favored over anyone at this point?” involved with the selection. At 4-7 after six straight losses (Texas’s longest losing streak in 65 years), the Longhorns’ bowl hopes are dead. Coach Steve Sarkisian is on shaky ground. Everyone is injured: Quarterback Hudson Card, running back Keilan Robinson and guard Junior Angilau got hurt on the same play in Saturday’s loss at West Virginia.
Yes, Kansas State’s offense had something of a power outage in last weekend’s loss to Baylor, scoring a season-low 10 points. And yes, quarterback Skylar Thompson is iffy because of an ankle injury suffered in that game. But the Bears have a top-20 defense in terms of SP+, and Texas most certainly does not, ranking 77th in that metric and 96th in defensive success rate.
If Thompson can’t go, Will Howard probably will get the start at quarterback for Kansas State. He has nine career starts, including in a 38-17 win over Nevada on Sept. 18 in which he threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more. We like him as a replacement and will gladly back the underdogs to put the final nail in Texas’s coffin.
The wild card
Michigan-Ohio State under 64, noon Saturday, Fox
Ohio State has put up 59 and 56 points in its past two games, and Michigan was last seen hanging 59 on Maryland. So, yeah, this rivalry game would seem to scream “over.”
I’m thinking the defenses will carry the day here. The Wolverines are seventh in SP+ defense, and the Buckeyes are an improving 14th. Michigan allows 2.8 points per opportunity (defined as when a team advances past its opponent’s 40-yard line), which ranks ninth, while Ohio State allows 3.2, which ranks 22nd.
The big question in this one is whether Michigan’s offense can keep up with an Ohio State offense that might be the most potent in the nation. Before breaking out against sinking-ship Maryland, the Wolverines had topped 38 points only against the two Mid-American Conference teams on their schedule. Michigan ranks 72nd in offensive explosiveness and favors long, ponderous drives — it ranks 14th in time of possession — that keep the opposing offense off the field. That will come in handy Saturday. Take the under.