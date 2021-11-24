This is a chance for Dallas to show whether it has the balance of a true contender. Coach Mike McCarthy hired Dan Quinn to run the defense, and Quinn is building a better unit, making good use of two young players who look like stars: second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons. The Cowboys have plenty of room for defensive improvement. They’re still more about athleticism and big plays than being stingy on every down. But they don’t give up a lot of points, capitalize on mistakes and play with an intensity. They have a defense that can win a few games for them — and turn momentum in many more — and during this period of offensive lull, now is the time to put more responsibility on the other side of the ball.