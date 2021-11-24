Griffen, 33, called police in the Minneapolis-area town of Minnetrista shortly after 3 a.m., per a statement from local law enforcement agencies, and claimed that he needed help because someone was in his home. He also told a 911 dispatcher that he had fired a weapon but that no one was injured. When officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived, they were unable to locate an intruder, per their statement, or convince Griffen to come out of his house. Mental health staffers from the Vikings joined the effort to coax Griffen outside at approximately 7 a.m.