Griffen, 33, called police in the Minneapolis-area town of Minnetrista shortly after 3 a.m., per a statement from local law enforcement agencies, and claimed that he needed help because someone was in his home. He also told a 911 dispatcher that he had fired a weapon but that no one was injured. When officers and sheriff’s deputies arrived, they were unable to locate an intruder, per their statement, or convince Griffen to come out of his house. Mental health staffers from the Vikings joined the effort to coax Griffen outside at approximately 7 a.m.
The 12th-year NFL veteran was eventually placed “in the care of medical professionals,” Spielman said in his update.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Griffen posted video to social media in which he showed a gun and declared that unspecified people were “trying to pop me.”
“I’ve still got clips left,” Griffen added in the video. He stated that his gun and ammunition were registered to him and that teammate Dalvin Cook helped him purchase the weapon.
Griffen also reportedly posted, then deleted, images of text messages he sent to his agent in which the defensive end asked for help because people were trying to kill him.
“We are thankful to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnetrista Police Department and the Orono Police Department for their quick response and dedication to ensuring the situation ended peacefully,” the Vikings said in a statement. “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family.”
Griffen and his wife, Tiffany, have three children. On Tuesday, he shared a social media post in which he celebrated the birthday of one of his sons and praised his wife for her “miracle work” on behalf of their family.
In 2018, Griffen took a five-week break during the season to tend to his mental health, following an episode in which he reportedly threatened violence in a Minneapolis hotel lobby after not being allowed into his room. He was not arrested then but was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
When he returned to the Vikings that season, Griffen said that his issues were “bigger than football” and that others in his situation should “go out there and find a good support team and do the right things to be able to take care of yourself.”
A fourth-round pick out of Southern California in 2010, Griffen played for Minnesota from his rookie year through 2019 and earned Pro Bowl honors four times. He split the 2020 season between the Dallas Cowboys and, following a trade, the Detroit Lions before returning to the Vikings in the offseason.
When Griffen signed with Minnesota in August as a free agent, Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer said, “It seems like he’s in a good place, and hopefully he continues to do that, and if he does, he can help us.”
Speaking with reporters Wednesday before Griffen left his home, Zimmer said he couldn’t comment apart from expressing his best wishes for the “health and well-being” of the player and his family.
Asked about Griffen’s status for a game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Zimmer replied, “That’s really not our concern right now. It’s really about him.”
Cook, who also talked to the media before the situation at Griffen’s home was resolved, said he and his teammates were “trying to make sure he’s okay.” He added, “That’s our brother, first — make sure his family is okay, make sure he gets the proper treatment and the love that he needs to get through the times that he’s going through right now.”
Cook also said he did not know why Griffen mentioned him in his since-deleted video.
Spielman told reporters that the Vikings have an emergency action plan that went into effect Wednesday when they learned of situation.
“You hope you never have to use that,” he said, “but when you see it in action and you see how professionally everybody reacted, we feel very, very blessed that we got the result that we did today, to get him the help that he needs.”