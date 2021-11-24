Some of the Terps’ top players didn’t have standout starts to the season. Ayala, who led the team in scoring as a junior, finished with 13 and 11 points in the first two games, and in those performances, he combined to go 9 for 27 from the field and 3 for 13 from three-point range. But then he erupted for 22 points against Vermont, matching Russell’s production that day. Scott, who had the team’s best three-point shooting percentage last season, is averaging 9.8 points this year has made 5 of 19 threes.