She told them of the night in 1998, when she was 24 and she and a friend attended a party. She told them how she was drugged and gang-raped by four men, two of whom were Oregon State football players. She told them how she first contacted the police anonymously and a search warrant was executed and evidence collected. She told them how the nurse who examined her at Salem Hospital testified that “by all indications, this was a case of nonconsensual sex.”