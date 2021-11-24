Benzema, Real Madrid’s leading goal scorer, is a contender for the Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual award in soccer, and he scored a goal in Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova that advanced his club to the round of 16. The Spanish club, which supported Benzema after he was detained in 2015, declined to comment. Noël Le Graët, president of the French soccer federation, said this month that Benzema could remain on the French national team even if found guilty.